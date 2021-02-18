Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.
Details for each event are as follows:
|
JMP Securities Technology Conference
Monday, March 01, 2021
8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST)
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
12:30 p.m. PST (3:30 p.m. EST)
Credit Suisse Software Investor Day
Monday, March 08, 2021
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings
Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST)
Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials, And TMT Investor Conference
Friday, March 12, 2021
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings
Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com.
|
