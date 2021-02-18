Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:





JMP Securities Technology Conference

Monday, March 01, 2021

8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST)



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 02, 2021

12:30 p.m. PST (3:30 p.m. EST)



Credit Suisse Software Investor Day

Monday, March 08, 2021

Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings



Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Tuesday, March 09, 2021

10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST)



Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials, And TMT Investor Conference

Friday, March 12, 2021

Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings



Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com.



About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

