Boston Private Named Industry’s Best for Client Service by Private Asset Management

Fund Intelligence’s PAM Awards recognize the top-performing firms serving the private wealth community. Boston Private was selected for this award based on client service, client longevity, and the firm’s overall growth within the past year. Judging was conducted by an independent panel of industry experts and was based on both qualitative and quantitative performance measures.

Boston Private , a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, today announced that the company has won the 2021 Private Asset Management (PAM) Award for Best Private Wealth Manager for Client Service among wealth managers with more than $5 billion in assets under management.

“Clients are increasingly looking for advice-driven service, not product-driven prescriptions, and the assurance that their interests are always put first,” said Paul Simons, President of Private Banking, Wealth & Trust for Boston Private. “They want to feel like they’re an advisor’s only client without being limited in the possibilities of what we can do for them. Boston Private is able to deliver all of those things and we’re honored to have that recognized with this award.”

In the last year, Boston Private saw its net promoter score increase by a whopping 17% as compared to the previous year. The percentage of clients who consider Boston Private their primary financial partner increased 9%, and the customer effort score, which measures the ease of doing business with the firm, increased 5%. These results indicate that Boston Private has continued to deliver exceptional service despite the headwinds of this past year.

In addition to the PAM award, Boston Private was recently recognized by Barron’s as one of the 100 Best RIA Firms in America and awarded Best Private Banking Boutique in the U.S. by Professional Wealth Management, which is published by the Financial Times.

The full list of 2021 PAM award winners can be accessed here.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits.

For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States.

Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

Third-party rankings and recognition from ratings services, or publications, are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly-rated adviser does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the adviser by any client and they are not representative of any one client’s evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings, and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser. Each reprint or e-print has its own unique disclosures related to the criteria and requirements for receiving such award and it is important for clients to understand this when evaluating Boston Private Wealth LLC (BPW) and its associated persons. Read more about award descriptions and criteria.

Although BPW and its advisors do not pay fees for awards or ranking, there are instances where BPW will pay for reprints or advertising after receiving recognition. This represents a conflict of interest for the firm issuing the award or ranking, however, BPW believes the awards and rankings advertised are bona fide.

Private banking and trust services are provided through Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered trust company. Wealth management services are provided through Boston Private Wealth LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. Some Boston Private offices do not offer all services.

Investments are Not FDIC Insured, Not Guaranteed and May Lose Value.

