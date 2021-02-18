 

Ameriprise Financial Earns J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for the Second Year in a Row

For the second consecutive year, J.D. Power has awarded Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) with certification for providing its financial advisors with an “outstanding customer service experience” when they contact the company by phone for assistance. The Ameriprise Advice & Wealth Management and RiverSource call centers earned the certification following a rigorous evaluation and survey of advisors’ recent servicing interactions.

Ameriprise earned the certification by exceeding the performance requirements that J.D. Power sets on phone navigation experiences and contact center interactions. The firm is among a small number of companies across various industries to achieve the accolade.

“Achieving this J.D. Power certification again is a significant accomplishment, and it’s especially meaningful in the current environment,” said Dawn Cooper Executive Vice President of Service & Operations at Ameriprise. “Over the past year, Ameriprise advisors worked diligently, often virtually, to help millions of clients keep their financial goals on track amid the pandemic -- and our service teams went above and beyond to help them each step of the way. We’re proud of the consistent level of excellence we give our advisors so they can focus on delivering outstanding value and advice to our clients.”

Ameriprise also received this distinction in 2019. For more information about the certification, visit jdpower.com/ccc.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.



Wertpapier


