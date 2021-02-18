Lifeway Foods Introduces New 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Whole Milk Grassfed Kefir

Best-selling Kefir Brand Adds Two New Product Lines to Its Probiotic Portfolio

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announces the addition of two new lines to its collection of best-selling kefir products: 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Grassfed Kefir. As extensions of Lifeway’s kefir portfolio, these new items support Lifeway’s ongoing mission to support overall health from the inside out.



Today’s consumers are increasingly interested in functional foods, specifically those with ingredients that support immunity and improve overall health and wellness. Lifeway is helping to meet these consumer demands by debuting their 3.5oz Functional Shots – perfect for a quick nutrient burst – and indulgent whole milk Organic Grassfed Kefir with added prebiotic fiber. Each Lifeway product is made with 12 active cultures packed with protein, calcium, vitamin D and probiotics, which research suggests may help to support immunity and the microbiome.

“The addition of the 3.5oz functional shots and Organic Grassfed Kefir builds on our commitment to creating healthy, probiotic products with features our customers have requested,” said Lifeway Foods CEO, Julie Smolyansky. “Everyone is looking for a little health-boost right now. Our 3.5oz Functional Shots offer the benefits of kefir in a smaller size, making them perfect for those who want a quick snack after a workout or in between meetings. Our Organic Grassfed line is a special kefir that’s fit for the occasions when you’ve got time to treat yourself to the premium, creamy texture of whole milk and some of our favorite flavors, plus we’ve added prebiotic fiber for probiotic/synbiotic benefits.”

Product details include: