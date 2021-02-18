 

Lifeway Foods Introduces New 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Whole Milk Grassfed Kefir

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 18:26  |  67   |   |   

Best-selling Kefir Brand Adds Two New Product Lines to Its Probiotic Portfolio

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announces the addition of two new lines to its collection of best-selling kefir products: 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Grassfed Kefir. As extensions of Lifeway’s kefir portfolio, these new items support Lifeway’s ongoing mission to support overall health from the inside out.

Today’s consumers are increasingly interested in functional foods, specifically those with ingredients that support immunity and improve overall health and wellness. Lifeway is helping to meet these consumer demands by debuting their 3.5oz Functional Shots – perfect for a quick nutrient burst – and indulgent whole milk Organic Grassfed Kefir with added prebiotic fiber. Each Lifeway product is made with 12 active cultures packed with protein, calcium, vitamin D and probiotics, which research suggests may help to support immunity and the microbiome.

“The addition of the 3.5oz functional shots and Organic Grassfed Kefir builds on our commitment to creating healthy, probiotic products with features our customers have requested,” said Lifeway Foods CEO, Julie Smolyansky. “Everyone is looking for a little health-boost right now. Our 3.5oz Functional Shots offer the benefits of kefir in a smaller size, making them perfect for those who want a quick snack after a workout or in between meetings. Our Organic Grassfed line is a special kefir that’s fit for the occasions when you’ve got time to treat yourself to the premium, creamy texture of whole milk and some of our favorite flavors, plus we’ve added prebiotic fiber for probiotic/synbiotic benefits.”

Product details include:

  • 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks: Designed to enjoy on-the-go or between meals, these 3.5oz kefir bottles allow consumers to get their boost of nutrients in a convenient, smaller size. Each serving contains 12 live and active probiotic cultures and are a great source of calcium and vitamin D. Available in four flavors, mango, strawberry, strawberry banana and mixed berry, each bottle is 60 calories and includes 4g of protein, 1g of fat, is lactose intolerance friendly and naturally gluten-free.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lifeway Foods Introduces New 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Whole Milk Grassfed Kefir Best-selling Kefir Brand Adds Two New Product Lines to Its Probiotic PortfolioMORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market in the United States
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin