 

Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 02:15  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2020 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/financial-reports/.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 18, 2021 at 20:15 Eastern Time.

Contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1–416–342–5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2020 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth $20.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 20.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Concordia Maritime expects a stronger tanker market from summer onwards
Nordic Nanovector Sees Significant Improvement in Patient Recruitment Rate in PARADIGME, its ...
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
EPAM Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Qualitest furthers automation QA capability and significantly increases Indian testing capacity by ...
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods