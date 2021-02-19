Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2020 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/financial-reports/.

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

