Important Notice : Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the measures put in place by the authorities to limit its spread, the Shareholders' Meeting will be held "behind closed doors" (à huis clos), i.e., without the physical presence of shareholders or other persons usually entitled to attend, at the Company's registered office located at 42, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris. This decision is made in accordance with French Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, extending and modifying French Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the rules for meetings and deliberation of meetings and governing bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality under private law due because of the COVID-19 pandemic In fact, on the date of the convening of the Shareholders’ Meeting, administrative measures limiting or prohibiting movement or collective gatherings for health reasons prevent the physical presence at the Shareholders’ Meeting of its members. Accordingly, no admission cards will be issued. The only way for shareholders to exercise their voting rights is to do so remotely or by mail, and prior to the Meeting. Shareholders are invited to vote by mail using the voting form or via the Internet using the secure voting platform VOTACCESS, or to give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party of their choice in the same manner. Shareholders are also encouraged to give preference to the electronic submission of all requests and documents. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on the Company’s website ( www.vivendi.com ). This section will be updated to specify, as applicable, the final terms and conditions for participating in the Shareholders' Meeting and/or to adapt them to any legislative or regulatory changes that may occur after the publication of this notice. The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company's website www.vivendi.com .

The Vivendi Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held "behind closed doors" (à huis clos), i.e., without the physical presence of shareholders or other persons usually entitled to attend, on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at 42, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in today's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders’ General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. The information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on Vivendi’s website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting ...

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005174/en/