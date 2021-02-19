Sonic Automotive Expands EchoPark’s National Footprint into the Northeast with Addition of Used Car King

These two Used Car King locations bring EchoPark’s nationwide count of retail stores and delivery & buy centers to 18, following the recent openings of four new EchoPark locations during the fourth quarter of 2020. Furthermore, the addition of Used Car King expands EchoPark’s geographic footprint into the northeastern United States, serving car buyers throughout New York State and beyond.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the expansion of its specialty pre-owned vehicle brand with the addition of Used Car King to the EchoPark Automotive network.

EchoPark Automotive opened in 2014 with a distinct focus on enhancing the used car buying experience by making the process faster, easier and friendlier. It was a natural choice for Used Car King to join the EchoPark family as our brand values and interests are aligned in the way we approach the automotive business - we love cars and our guests are our #1 priority.

To our guests, this brand expansion is another example of our continued commitment to providing best in class cars at unbeatable prices, great quality and a guest experience second to none. Now part of a larger retail network, EchoPark Cortland and EchoPark Cicero will be able to offer guests a larger and more varied selection of vehicle brands and models.

“EchoPark’s brand promise is centered around offering below-market pricing, high vehicle quality and an extraordinary guest experience,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “With thousands of delighted guests across all of our existing markets, we are excited to bring the same great EchoPark experience to new regions of the U.S. as we continue our rapid expansion.”

“Since the day my father Joe Caputo opened Sun Auto Group in 1978, we've been providing value to our customers and there is no doubt in my mind that EchoPark Automotive is ahead of the curve,” said Todd Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of Used Car King. “We couldn’t be happier to have the Used Car King brand join the EchoPark family as we both share the same goal - to make our customers happy by offering them great cars at excellent prices. While you will see a new name and logo, you can anticipate the same great experience that you’ve come to expect from Used Car King; that will remain unchanged. Thank you to all of our customers, and we look forward to a new relationship with EchoPark Automotive and continuing to meet your needs.”