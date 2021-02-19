FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM: HZM), the nickel development company focused on Brazil is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Placing as part of the Fundraise announced yesterday afternoon (the “Placing Announcement”).

Jeremy Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Horizonte, commented:

“The financing completed today provides Horizonte with a strong balance sheet as we enter this next phase of the Company’s evolution as we advance Araguaia through to start of construction. This funding allows us to fast track critical path workstreams, advance long lead items and continue to build our team.

This capital raise was underpinned by the strength of Horizonte’s investment opportunity and the increasing appetite of investors for nickel. Horizonte owns 100% of the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho nickel cobalt project - both high-grade, low-cost, long mine life assets, which allow us to be highly competitive globally. These two development stage assets have the flexibility to supply both the large and established stainless steel market and the rapidly growing electric vehicle battery market.

Horizonte is at a very exciting time as we transition to becoming a nickel producer. We have a scalable production profile that will position the Company as a significant nickel producer globally. As part of this transition, it is important that we continue to attract large, long-term institutional shareholders to support our growth. We look forward to updating the market on our continued progress throughout H1 as we work towards completing the full project financing package for Araguaia.”