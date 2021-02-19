 

Stifel Financial Acquires North Atlantic Capital's Future Venture Investment Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

ST. LOUIS and PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) today announced an agreement to acquire the future business of North Atlantic Capital Corporation, based in Portland, Maine. The acquisition further positions Stifel as an active manager of small business investment corporations (“SBIC”) and of venture capital (“VC”) funds. In addition to the acquisition, Stifel has made a financial commitment to invest in the next North Atlantic SBIC. North Atlantic has been re-branded North Atlantic Capital – a Stifel Company.

The transaction brings together two very complimentary businesses. The North Atlantic investment strategy, which is focused on high growth technology companies, aligns well with Stifel’s nationally recognized expertise in institutional research and investment banking services. North Atlantic portfolio companies will now have ready access to the substantial array of Stifel resources to support their growth and success.

“We are pleased to find a partner with a strong investment track record and an experienced team that fits well in our culture,” said Victor Nesi, Stifel Financial Co-President and Head of the Stifel Institutional Group. “Our plan is to leverage North Atlantic’s deep understanding of the venture capital markets to help us build out a robust services offering for privately held, high-growth technology businesses.”

“The venture capital markets have evolved significantly in size and sophistication over the 35 years since North Atlantic was formed in 1986,” commented David Coit, North Atlantic Co-Founder and Managing Director. “North Atlantic has been an early adopter of industry innovations, including our current structured capital, combining elements of long term debt and equity instruments tailored to meet our portfolio companies’ needs. We look forward to leveraging Stifel resources to identify new and creative approaches to supporting growth technology companies in the future.”

North Atlantic Managing Director Mark J. Morrissette added, “Stifel brings a wealth of resources to support the future growth of North Atlantic. By leveraging Stifel’s strengths in investment banking, institutional research, and venture lending, we see a significant opportunity to bolster North Atlantic’s competitive position in the venture capital marketplace.”

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

North Atlantic Capital – a Stifel Company Information
North Atlantic Capital is a Portland, Maine, based venture capital management company with a long history of investing in privately held, high-growth technology businesses. Since its inception, North Atlantic has invested in over 100 companies throughout the continental United States, including early-stage investments in Maine based WEX (NYSE: WEX) and IDEXX (Nasdaq: IDXX). North Atlantic generally invests in a wide range of financing structures, including subordinated debt with warrants, preferred stock and common equity. North Atlantic has extensive experience in leading transactions as well as partnering with other venture capital and private equity firms. To learn more about North Atlantic, please visit the Company’s website at www.northatlanticcapital.com.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Investor Contact
Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610
jjeffrey@stifel.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stifel Financial Acquires North Atlantic Capital's Future Venture Investment Business ST. LOUIS and PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) today announced an agreement to acquire the future business of North Atlantic Capital Corporation, based in Portland, Maine. The acquisition further …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
02.02.21
Stifel Promotes Brian Donlin and Tom Roderick to Co-Directors of U.S. Equity Research
29.01.21
Stifel Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
25.01.21
Stifel GMP Names Egizio Bianchini as Head of Mining Investment Banking for Stifel Canada
22.01.21
Stifel Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
21.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Stifel Financial Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SF