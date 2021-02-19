 

Tennant Company Appoints New Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the appointment of Tim Morse, former Chief Executive Officer of Ten-X, to the Tennant Company Board of Directors, effective February 17, 2021.

Mr. Morse led Ten-X, an online real estate marketplace company, from 2015 to 2018, and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer prior to his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to his tenure with Ten-X, he held various senior leadership positions with Yahoo! Inc., including Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, as well as senior leadership roles at General Electric Company and Altera Corporation.

“We are excited to welcome Tim to the Tennant Company Board of Directors, and to tap his global strategic and financial expertise as we continue to focus on unlocking Tennant’s potential as a leader in the cleaning industry,” said Chris Killingstad, current Tennant Company President and CEO. “We are confident that his skills and leadership experience with innovative companies will provide insight and value as we further develop and launch groundbreaking new solutions like our autonomous mobile robot cleaning program.”

“Tim brings strategic financial, as well as executive leadership experience with large, global, public companies,” added Dave Huml, current Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and incoming President and CEO. “As we continue to execute against our long-term enterprise strategy, we expect that he’ll bring his knowledge and expertise to bear to help guide us as we strive to streamline processes, scale the business and create shareholder value through sustained profitable growth.”

Mr. Morse also serves on the Board of Directors for Home Point Capital. Since 2018, he has also advised and been active on the Boards of early- to mid-stage start-up companies. In addition to his global financial and management experience, he brings specific knowledge of accounting and internal controls and financial and general business processes to the Tennant Company Board of Directors, as well as extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Morse joins nine other Directors, including Azita Arvani, William F. Austen, Carol S. Eicher, Maria C. Green, H. Chris Killingstad, Donal L. Mulligan, Steven A. Sonnenberg, David S. Wichmann, and David Windley.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tennant Company Appoints New Board Member Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the appointment of Tim Morse, former Chief Executive Officer of Ten-X, to the Tennant Company Board …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Announces 59th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
11.02.21
Tennant Company to Webcast Fourth Quarter Conference Call
09.02.21
Tennant Company Launches New Commercial Floor Scrubbers
02.02.21
Tennant Company Completes Sale of Coatings Business