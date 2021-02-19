Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products (Nasdaq: HBP), one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of millwork and specialty building products used principally in new residential construction and home improvement, plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, March 01, 2021 after market close. An earnings call with management is scheduled for Tuesday, March 02, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.



Participants can listen to the call live via webcast by going to the investor portion of Huttig’s website at http://investor.huttig.com/. Participants can also access the live conference call via telephone at (866) 238-1641 or (213) 660-0927 (international). The conference ID for this call is 4111128.