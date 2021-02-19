Capital Increase Reserved for Employees of The TOTAL Group in 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with its policy in favor of Employee Shareholding, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (the “Company”) is implementing its annual capital increase reserved for employees and former employees of the TOTAL group (the “Group”). Through this operation, TOTAL SE intends to continue involving its employees in the Group’s business and growth. Employee shareholders, within the meaning of Article L. 225-102 of the French Commercial Code and article 11 par. 6 of the Articles of Association of the Company, held 6.4% of the Company’s share capital as of December 31, 2020.

The twentieth resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 29, 2020 granted the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) the authority to decide, within a maximum period of 26 months, to carry out one or more capital increases of ordinary shares without preferential subscription rights, not to exceed 1.5% of the Company's share capital at the date of the Board meeting resolving on the operation and reserved to members of a savings plan pursuant to the provisions of Articles L. 225-129 and seq., L. 225-138-1 and L. 22-10-49 of the French Commercial Code and Articles L. 3332-1 to L. 3332-9 and L. 3332-18 to L. 3332‑24 of the French Labor Code.