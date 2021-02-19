 

CLSK IMPORTANT NOTICE ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages CleanSpark, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – CLSK

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) between December 31, 2020 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased CleanSpark securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the CleanSpark class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2025.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) several of the Company’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

