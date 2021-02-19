 

Nexus REIT Announces Waiving Conditions to Acquire $117.5 Million of Industrial Properties, Q4 2020 Results Date and February and March 2021 Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 21:56  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence and waived conditions to acquire two industrial property portfolios which the REIT previously announced it had entered into conditional agreements to purchase.

One of the portfolios consists of six industrial properties in London, Ontario, to be acquired for $103,500,000. The acquisition is expected to close on April 1, 2021.

The second portfolio consists of two industrial properties in Edmonton, Alberta, to be acquired for a purchase price of $14,000,000. The acquisition is expected to close on March 1, 2021.

These two acquisitions will add approximately 1.3 million square feet of gross leasable area to the REIT’s industrial portfolio, with approximately $72.6 million of the aggregate purchase prices being settled through the issuance of Class B LP Units of a subsidiary limited partnership of the REIT.

Q4 2020 Results Date

The REIT intends to release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 before the opening of the TSX on Thursday March 18, 2021.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday March 18, 2021 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until April 18, 2021. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 6311.

February and March 2021 Distributions

The REIT’s units and the Class B limited partnership units of the REIT’s subsidiary limited partnerships were consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation unit for every four pre-consolidation units outstanding as of the close of business on January 29, 2021 (the “Consolidation”).

Prior to the Consolidation, the REIT’s distribution per unit was $0.16 per year, or $0.01333 per month. Subsequent to the Consolidation, the REIT’s distribution per unit was adjusted, proportionate with the Consolidation, to $0.64 per year, or $0.05333 per month.

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable March 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as of February 26, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexus REIT Announces Waiving Conditions to Acquire $117.5 Million of Industrial Properties, Q4 2020 Results Date and February and March 2021 Distributions TORONTO and MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence and waived conditions to acquire two industrial property …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Digihost Completes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Debt Settlement
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused ...
Capital Power reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Announces $30 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
01.02.21
Nexus REIT Graduates to the TSX
27.01.21
Nexus REIT Announces TSX Graduation Update
21.01.21
Nexus REIT Announces January 2021 Distribution