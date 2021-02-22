 

Global Real Estate Leader JLL Begins Transition to Altus Group’s Cloud-Enabled ARGUS Enterprise

Altus Group’s integrated cloud-based software will enable JLL’s businesses to enhance workflow capabilities with a single source of data

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Groupʺ) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) services, software and data solutions, is pleased to announce that JLL, a global leader in commercial real estate professional services and investment management, has chosen to expand its use of ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”). Through this agreement, JLL, and its subsidiary LaSalle Investment Management, will be able to start using cloud-enabled AE and begin transitioning on-premise users to cloud-enabled AE.

As the demand for better data and reporting grows across the CRE industry, this multi-year global agreement will provide JLL access to ARGUS solutions that will assist in data management and accelerate key business processes. By using the offerings in ARGUS Cloud, including AE and ARGUS API, JLL’s real estate professionals will have access to an integrated suite of software, allowing teams across different geographies to access and collaborate on the same data, regardless of the stage in the property lifecycle or the level of reporting required. ARGUS API extends these capabilities by connecting CRE data between ARGUS solutions and a variety of their data sets, sources and applications for specialist functions of JLL.  

“We are pleased to continue to work closely with a world-class leader like JLL. Their continued commitment to ARGUS Enterprise speaks to our leadership in helping clients around the world successfully manage today’s real estate industry market pressures,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. “Transitioning to cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise will enable JLL to deliver greater visibility, increase efficiency and drive enhanced performance.”

“We are committed to supporting tools and processes that enable JLL’s valuation, capital markets and investment management businesses to deliver more value to clients. With cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise, we can enhance collaboration, drive more efficient processes and bring greater transparency to our global business,” said Mark Wynne-Smith, Global Head, JLL Valuation Advisory.

Altus Group surpassed a significant 1,000 customer milestone for cloud-enabled ARGUS Enterprise at the end of December 2020, further solidifying it as the global industry standard for commercial real estate valuations, asset and investment management.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

