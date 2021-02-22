 

AXIS Insurance Hires Jennifer Miller as Senior Underwriter of Environmental Liability

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Jennifer Miller as a Senior Underwriter in its Environmental Liability team, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Miller will be responsible for writing new business and broadening relationships with distribution partners, with a focus on the U.S. South and Central regions.

“Jennifer brings a range of expertise and experience in underwriting, business liability and environmental risks,” said Rich Zarandona, Head of Design Professional and Environmental Liability for AXIS Insurance. “The addition of highly experienced underwriters such as Jennifer to our team will enable us to continue to meet the increased demand for Environmental Liability solutions and effectively underwrite increasingly complex risks with our distribution partners.”

Ms. Miller joins AXIS from Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group, where she was a senior underwriter responsible for a portfolio of middle market business. Across more than 30 years of underwriting experience, she has held various underwriting positions that focused on Environmental Liability, Construction, Property and Casualty at companies including Amerisure Insurance, Travelers, Markel and Argonaut. Ms. Miller holds a Master of Science in Water Resources & Environmental Engineering from Villanova University.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

