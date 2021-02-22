AXIS Insurance Hires Jennifer Miller as Senior Underwriter of Environmental Liability

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Jennifer Miller as a Senior Underwriter in its Environmental Liability team, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Miller will be responsible for writing new business and broadening relationships with distribution partners, with a focus on the U.S. South and Central regions.

“Jennifer brings a range of expertise and experience in underwriting, business liability and environmental risks,” said Rich Zarandona, Head of Design Professional and Environmental Liability for AXIS Insurance. “The addition of highly experienced underwriters such as Jennifer to our team will enable us to continue to meet the increased demand for Environmental Liability solutions and effectively underwrite increasingly complex risks with our distribution partners.”