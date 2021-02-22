Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New York City Operations

Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Chris McDonnell has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of its New York City operations, overseeing WPIX-TV (CW) and PIX11.com under the terms of a local programming and marketing agreement between Nexstar and WPIX’s owner, Mission Broadcasting, Inc. Mr. McDonnell will begin his new duties immediately and report to Tim Busch, Nexstar Inc.’s Broadcast President.

Since 2017, Mr. McDonnell has served as the Vice President and General Manager of KRON-TV, Nexstar’s My Network affiliated television station serving the San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, CA, area (DMA #6), where he was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of the station’s broadcasting, digital, and mobile platforms. During his tenure at KRON-TV, Mr. McDonnell and his team added new hour-long weekday newscasts, including “KRON4 News at 3 p.m.” and “KRON4 News at 9 p.m.,” significantly expanding KRON-TV’s weekly hours of local news and community content in the San Francisco market. Under his leadership, KRON-TV also launched KRONOn.TV, the first local 24-hour digital streaming news application available to Bay Area viewers and users anytime, anywhere, featuring live newscasts, breaking news and feature stories produced exclusively for the app. KRON-TV now produces more than 19 hours of live local news every weekday on its broadcast and digital platforms.

The efforts of Mr. McDonnell and his team resulted in extraordinary ratings and digital growth at KRON- TV and its related mobile and social media platforms. In the last year, ratings for the station’s morning news have increased by 50 percent and ratings for the 10 p.m. newscast have doubled; at KRON4.com, unique visitors are up 56 percent and page views are up nearly 70 percent.

Mr. McDonnell also spearheaded the creation and development of a variety of local sports-related programming currently carried by KRON-TV, including weekly highlight shows devoted to the National Football League’s San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders, and the National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors. In addition, Mr. McDonnell and his team created “KRON4 Salutes,” an advertiser- sponsored news segment highlighting the contributions of essential workers during the pandemic.