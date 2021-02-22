Keysight Technologies Acquires Sanjole

As 5G technology evolves and deployments of private 5G networks scale, customers benefit from an integrated solution that enables them to troubleshoot issues in complex communication systems. Sanjole offers hardware and software technology that enables customers across the communications ecosystem – from chipset manufacturers to operators to network equipment manufacturers – to identify and resolve problems between the devices and the network being tested, ensuring communication quality.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it has completed the acquisition of Sanjole , a leader in solutions for protocol decoding and interoperability of 4G, 5G and other wireless technologies.

The acquisition of Sanjole supports Keysight’s goal to deliver a comprehensive, innovative 5G solutions portfolio at the forefront of advancing communications technology. Sanjole’s hardware and software offerings are complementary to Keysight’s 5G portfolio and will enhance the company’s solutions for modem, chipset and radio access network (RAN) customers. Together, Keysight and Sanjole will provide communications standards-validated interoperability testing, enable fast debugging and accelerate customers’ time to deployment.

“As the 5G ecosystem and deployments scale, Keysight remains committed to enabling customers with end-to-end design and test solutions. We are happy to announce the addition of Sanjole to our portfolio, providing unique capabilities for solving complex interoperability challenges,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight chief operating officer. “The talented Sanjole team will be a valuable addition to Keysight, and will further our mission to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.”

Sanjole provides problem solving capabilities from inside the wireless network through over the air analysis tools that provide visibility into events spanning multiple layers of the protocol stack. Sanjole’s work with the 3GPP community, combined with extensive experience in interoperability trials, provides Sanjole with deep insight into the complex technical issues specific to the wireless community.

“At Sanjole, enabling our customers’ innovations and delivering excellent products has been core to our success in 4G and 5G,” said Joe Fala, Sanjole co-founder and president. “We see the same passion and energy for driving customer outcomes at Keysight, and we are thrilled to join forces to deliver leading-edge solutions to our customers.”

This transaction has no material impact on Keysight’s guidance for full fiscal year 2021. Terms of the transactions have not been disclosed.

