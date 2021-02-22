Mandatory notification of trade

Marco Beenen, member of the Board of Directors in BW Energy, has settled a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement underlying 10,202 shares in BW Energy Limited (“BWE”) expiring 22 February 2021. Mr Beenen has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BWE with expiry date 25 August 2021 and TRS price NOK 24.30 per underlying share. In addition, Mr. Beenen owns 28,950 shares in BWE.

