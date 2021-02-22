Williams Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Full-year 2020 results validate strength of natural gas strategy in the face of significant headwinds; results exceed pre-COVID-19 guidance midpoints in key metrics

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

Net income of $115 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, which includes net non-cash impairment impact of ($245 million), or ($0.20) per diluted share

Adjusted EPS of $0.31 per diluted share - up 29% vs. 4Q '19

CFFO of $1.114 billion - up $123 million or 12% over 4Q '19

AFFO of $983 million - up 2% over 4Q '19

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.336 billion - up $52 million or 4% over 4Q '19

DCF of $926 million - up $98 million or 12% over 4Q '19

Dividend coverage ratio is 1.91x

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:

“Williams established all-time record results in 2020, demonstrating how durable our business can be against multiple headwinds faced by our industry including the COVID-19 pandemic, major customer bankruptcies and a highly active hurricane season, among other factors. We surpassed guidance midpoints in our key financial metrics and generated free cash flow, driven by strong operations with records for both gathered volumes and contracted transmission capacity. Looking ahead to 2021, we believe our continued operating efficiencies combined with a focus on safety performance and environmental stewardship positions Williams to generate long-term sustainable value. Our business strategy is centered on the economic and environmental benefits of natural gas and its ability to accelerate emissions reductions in a pragmatic and cost-effective way. In addition to implementing aggressive and actionable plans to reduce our own emissions by 2030, we are pursuing a broader clean energy strategy that leverages our best-in-class pipeline transportation and storage systems to integrate solar, renewable natural gas, hydrogen and other emerging opportunities.

“Over the past year, our employees have truly demonstrated our safety-driven culture by taking care to protect themselves and others during the pandemic while at the same time efficiently completing projects that deliver clean, affordable energy to key markets ahead of schedule. I am incredibly proud of the around-the-clock work of our employees and their unwavering focus on running one of the nation’s largest energy infrastructure networks with the high level of dependability that consumers have come to expect – reliability that was particularly evident on our gas transmission systems during the severe cold weather event that gripped much of the country last week. Our production supplies in the Northeast and along the Gulf Coast as well as our network of interconnections with other pipelines and strategic storage reserves ensured we were able to meet our commitments and deliver scheduled supplies with no issue. The resiliency of our natural gas network allows us to meet energy demand in the most cost-effective, reliable way possible and demonstrates the importance of natural gas in our country’s energy mix.”

Williams Summary Financial Information 4Q Full Year Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders. 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Measures Net Income $115 $138 $208 $862 Net Income Per Share $0.09 $0.11 $0.17 $0.71 Cash Flow From Operations (1) $1,114 $991 $3,496 $3,693 Non-GAAP Measures (2) Adjusted EBITDA $1,336 $1,284 $5,105 $5,015 Adjusted Income $382 $293 $1,333 $1,200 Adjusted Income Per Share $0.31 $0.24 $1.10 $0.99 Distributable Cash Flow $926 $828 $3,356 $3,297 Available Funds from Operations $983 $962 $3,638 $3,611 Dividend Coverage Ratio (DCF basis) 1.91 x 1.80 x 1.73 x 1.79 x Other Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (3) 4.35 x 4.39 x Capital Investments (4) (5) $423 $408 $1,485 $2,476 (1) Decline due primarily to working capital changes of approximately $284 million of rate refunds related to settlement of Transco's general rate case paid in July net of approximately $95 million collected from January through June 2020. (2) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release. (3) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters. (4) YTD 2019 excludes $728 million (net of cash acquired) for the purchase of the remaining 38% of UEOM as this amount was provided for at the close of the Northeast JV by our JV partner, CPPIB, in June 2019. (5) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment, purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments.

GAAP Measures

Fourth-quarter 2020 net income from continuing operations attributable to Williams declined slightly compared to the prior year as the benefits of significantly lower operating and administrative costs from cost-savings initiatives and a change in an employee benefit policy, and higher service revenues were more than offset by higher net impairment charges.

Improved service revenues reflect growth from Transco and Northwest Pipeline expansion projects and the benefit of certain minimum volume commitment (MVC) revenue in the West, partially offset by lower non-cash deferred revenue recognition at Gulfstar One and the impact of 2020 hurricane-related shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico. The higher net impairment charges include the 2020 impairments of the Northeast Supply Enhancement project and our investment in Rocky Mountain Midstream, partially offset by the 2019 impairment of the Constitution Pipeline project, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in that project.

Full-year 2020 net income similarly benefited from significantly lower operating and administrative costs, including the absence of prior year severance charges and the benefit of a change in an employee benefit policy, while service revenues declined slightly as growth from our Northeast JV and pipeline expansion projects and the benefit of certain MVCs was more than offset by decreases in non-cash deferred revenue recognition at Gulfstar One and in the Barnett Shale, as well as the expiration of a Barnett Shale MVC in 2019.

The year-over-year change was also significantly impacted by net impairment charges, reflecting 2020 impairments related to equity-method investments, goodwill, and certain assets which resulted in a total $1.54 billion pre-tax charge, of which $65 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests. The 2019 period included similar impairment charges totaling $650 million, of which $209 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests, along with a $122 million gain on the sale of our Jackalope investment. The provision for income taxes changed favorably by $256 million primarily due to the change in pre-tax earnings.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased as compared to the same period of 2019 primarily due to net favorable changes in net working capital. The decrease for the full-year period was primarily due to working capital changes involving $284 million of rate refunds related to the settlement of Transco’s general rate case paid in July, net of approximately $95 million of that amount collected from January through June 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter improved over the prior year as increased service revenues from pipeline expansion projects, higher Northeast G&P JV EBITDA, and lower operating and administrative costs were partially offset by lower non-cash deferred revenue recognition at Gulfstar One and the impact of 2020 hurricane-related shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico.

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA improved driven by lower operating and administrative costs and higher contributions from our Northeast G&P investments, partially offset by the previously described slight decline in service revenues and lower commodity margins.

Changes in Adjusted Income for the quarter and full-year periods were similarly driven by the changes in Adjusted EBITDA.

The increase in fourth quarter 2020 DCF compared to the prior year is driven by the increase in adjusted EBITDA and an income tax refund received. The increase in full-year DCF is also driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, as well as lower maintenance capital, partially offset by increased distributions to noncontrolling interests driven by our Northeast JV.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-K

Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Other. For more information, see the company's 2020 Form 10-K.

Quarter-To-Date Full Year Amounts in millions Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $486 $284 $202 $644 $643 $1 $2,379 $2,175 $204 $2,552 $2,587 ($35 ) Northeast G&P 363 367 (4 ) 406 377 29 1,489 1,314 175 1,535 1,341 194 West 283 239 44 277 263 14 998 952 46 990 1,064 (74 ) Other (23 ) 5 (28 ) 9 1 8 (15 ) 6 (21 ) 28 23 5 Totals $1,109 $895 $214 $1,336 $1,284 $52 $4,851 $4,447 $404 $5,105 $5,015 $90 Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

Fourth-quarter 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA benefited from lower operating and administrative costs, partially offset by decreased service revenues from lower non-cash deferred revenue amortization at Gulfstar One and the impact of 2020 hurricane-related shut-ins, partially offset by Transco expansion projects placed in service.

Full-year Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also benefited from lower operating and administrative costs, partially offset by similar decreases in service revenues.

Modified EBITDA for the comparative periods benefited from the absence of both 2019 severance charges and the 2019 impairment of the Constitution Pipeline project, partially offset by the 2020 impairment of the Northeast Supply Enhancement project. Both comparative periods reflect the reversal of previously capitalized costs, while 2020 also benefited from a change in employee benefit policy. These items have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Northeast G&P

Fourth-quarter 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA reflect lower operating and administrative costs and higher contributions from equity-method investments. Full-year 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also reflect lower operating and administrative costs and higher contributions from equity-method investments, as well as increased service revenues associated with higher volumes. The full-year revenue comparison also benefited from the additional ownership in Utica East Ohio Midstream following the March 2019 acquisition and contribution to our Northeast JV.

Modified EBITDA for both periods includes our share of impairments at equity-method investees and the benefit of a 2020 change in employee benefit policy, while the full-year comparison reflects the absence of 2019 severance charges. These items are all excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Excluding Blue Racer volumes for fourth-quarter 2020 operating stats, Northeast G&P gross gathering volumes for fourth-quarter 2020, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, increased by 7% over the same period in 2019 and gross processing plant inlet volumes for fourth-quarter 2020 increased by 9% over the same period in 2019.

West

The changes in fourth-quarter 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA reflect higher service revenues associated with certain MVCs and higher rates partially offset by lower volumes, as well as reduced operating and administrative costs. The changes in full-year 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA reflect decreases in non-cash deferred revenue recognition in the Barnett Shale, as well as the expiration of the Barnett Shale MVC in 2019, partially offset by lower operating and administrative costs. The benefit of higher MVCs was more than offset by the impact of lower volumes.

Modified EBITDA for the quarter and full-year period also benefited from the absence of prior year impairment charges, as well as the benefit of a change in employee benefit policy. The full-year comparison also reflects the absence of prior-year severance charges. All of these items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

2021 Financial Guidance

The company expects 2021 Adjusted EBITDA between $5.05 billion and $5.35 billion. The company also expects 2021 growth capex between $1 billion to $1.2 billion and leverage ratio of 4.25x, providing visibility to the company’s 4.20x leverage metric objective. Importantly, Williams also anticipates it will generate positive free cash flow (after capex and dividends), allowing it to retain financial flexibility.

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (Millions, except per-share amounts) Revenues: Service revenues $ 5,924 $ 5,933 $ 5,502 Service revenues – commodity consideration 129 203 400 Product sales 1,666 2,065 2,784 Total revenues 7,719 8,201 8,686 Costs and expenses: Product costs 1,545 1,961 2,707 Processing commodity expenses 68 105 137 Operating and maintenance expenses 1,326 1,468 1,507 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1,721 1,714 1,725 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 466 558 569 Impairment of certain assets 182 464 1,915 Impairment of goodwill 187 — — Gain on sale of certain assets and businesses — 2 (692 ) Other (income) expense – net 22 8 50 Total costs and expenses 5,517 6,280 7,918 Operating income (loss) 2,202 1,921 768 Equity earnings (losses) 328 375 396 Impairment of equity-method investments (1,046 ) (186 ) (32 ) Other investing income (loss) – net 8 107 219 Interest incurred (1,192 ) (1,218 ) (1,160 ) Interest capitalized 20 32 48 Other income (expense) – net (43 ) 33 92 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 277 1,064 331 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 79 335 138 Income (loss) from continuing operations 198 729 193 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (15 ) — Net income (loss) 198 714 193 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (13 ) (136 ) 348 Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc 211 850 (155 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 3 3 1 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 208 $ 847 $ (156 ) Amounts attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 208 $ 862 $ (156 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (15 ) — Net income (loss) $ 208 $ 847 $ (156 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ .17 $ .71 $ (.16 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (.01 ) — Net income (loss) $ .17 $ .70 $ (.16 ) Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,213,631 1,212,037 973,626 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ .17 $ .71 $ (.16 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (.01 ) — Net income (loss) $ .17 $ .70 $ (.16 ) Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,215,165 1,214,011 973,626

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2020 2019 (Millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142 $ 289 Trade accounts and other receivables 1,000 1,002 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1 ) (6 ) Trade accounts and other receivables - net 999 996 Inventories 136 125 Other current assets and deferred charges 152 170 Total current assets 1,429 1,580 Investments 5,159 6,235 Property, plant, and equipment – net 28,929 29,200 Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization 7,444 7,959 Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other 1,204 1,066 Total assets $ 44,165 $ 46,040 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 482 $ 552 Accrued liabilities 944 1,276 Long-term debt due within one year 893 2,140 Total current liabilities 2,319 3,968 Long-term debt 21,451 20,148 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,923 1,782 Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other 3,889 3,778 Contingent liabilities and commitments Equity: Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 35 35 Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 1,248 million shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 1,247 million shares issued at December 31, 2019) 1,248 1,247 Capital in excess of par value 24,371 24,323 Retained deficit (12,748 ) (11,002 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (96 ) (199 ) Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock) (1,041 ) (1,041 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,769 13,363 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 2,814 3,001 Total equity 14,583 16,364 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,165 $ 46,040

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (Millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 198 $ 714 $ 193 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,721 1,714 1,725 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 108 376 220 Equity (earnings) losses (328 ) (375 ) (396 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 653 657 693 Gain on disposition of equity-method investments — (122 ) — (Gain) on sale of certain assets and businesses — 2 (692 ) (Gain) loss on deconsolidation of businesses — 29 (203 ) Impairment of goodwill 187 — — Impairment of equity-method investments 1,046 186 32 Impairment of certain assets 182 464 1,915 Amortization of stock-based awards 52 57 55 Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2 ) 34 (36 ) Inventories (11 ) 5 (16 ) Other current assets and deferred charges 11 21 17 Accounts payable (7 ) (46 ) (93 ) Accrued liabilities (309 ) 153 23 Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities (5 ) (176 ) (144 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 3,496 3,693 3,293 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term debt 3,899 767 3,926 Payments of long-term debt (3,841 ) (909 ) (3,204 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9 10 15 Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary — 1,334 — Common dividends paid (1,941 ) (1,842 ) (1,386 ) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (185 ) (124 ) (591 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 7 36 15 Payments for debt issuance costs (20 ) — (26 ) Other – net (13 ) (17 ) (48 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (2,085 ) (745 ) (1,299 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment: Capital expenditures (1) (1,239 ) (2,109 ) (3,256 ) Dispositions – net (36 ) (40 ) (7 ) Contributions in aid of construction 37 52 411 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested — (2 ) 1,296 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired — (728 ) — Proceeds from dispositions of equity-method investments — 485 — Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments (325 ) (453 ) (1,132 ) Other – net 5 (32 ) (37 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (1,558 ) (2,827 ) (2,725 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (147 ) 121 (731 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 289 168 899 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 142 $ 289 $ 168 _________ (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ (1,160 ) $ (2,023 ) $ (3,021 ) Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities (79 ) (86 ) (235 ) Capital expenditures $ (1,239 ) $ (2,109 ) $ (3,256 )

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1) $ 658 $ 650 $ 682 $ 690 $ 2,680 $ 692 $ 676 $ 686 $ 702 $ 2,756 Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues 128 121 117 113 479 99 78 85 86 348 Other fee revenues (1) 3 5 3 4 15 4 5 3 6 18 Commodity margins 8 7 6 4 25 3 1 4 4 12 Operating and administrative costs (1) (197 ) (230 ) (209 ) (242 ) (878 ) (184 ) (189 ) (192 ) (192 ) (757 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (6 ) (7 ) 22 22 31 4 2 (8 ) 8 6 Impairment of certain assets (2) — — — (354 ) (354 ) — — — (170 ) (170 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 42 44 44 47 177 44 42 38 42 166 Modified EBITDA 636 590 665 284 2,175 662 615 616 486 2,379 Adjustments — 38 15 359 412 7 2 6 158 173 Adjusted EBITDA $ 636 $ 628 $ 680 $ 643 $ 2,587 $ 669 $ 617 $ 622 $ 644 $ 2,552 Statistics for Operated Assets Natural Gas Transmission Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 13.2 12.2 13.2 13.3 13.0 13.8 12.0 12.8 13.2 12.9 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 17.1 17.0 17.3 17.5 17.2 17.7 17.5 18.0 18.2 17.9 Northwest Pipeline LLC Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 2.7 2.0 1.9 2.7 2.3 2.6 1.9 1.8 2.5 2.2 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 3.1 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.9 3.0 Gulfstream - Non-consolidated Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.2 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation Consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.25 0.25 0.22 0.29 0.25 0.30 0.23 0.23 0.26 0.25 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.53 0.55 0.50 0.58 0.54 0.58 0.50 0.40 0.46 0.48 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 36 33 27 31 32 32 25 27 30 29 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 7 9 5 6 7 5 4 5 5 5 Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) 146 136 128 135 136 138 92 121 132 121 Non-consolidated (4) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.35 0.38 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.35 0.31 0.26 0.30 0.30 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.35 0.39 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.35 0.31 0.25 0.30 0.30 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 24 27 24 26 25 24 23 17 21 21 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 7 8 6 5 6 5 8 4 6 6 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges. (2) Our partners' $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project is reflected outside of Modified EBITDA within Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests. (3) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.

Northeast G&P (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues $ 239 $ 291 $ 310 $ 331 $ 1,171 $ 312 $ 308 $ 332 $ 327 $ 1,279 Other fee revenues (1) 23 21 23 24 91 25 25 22 24 96 Commodity margins 2 — 1 (1 ) 2 1 1 1 1 4 Operating and administrative costs (1) (83 ) (112 ) (100 ) (98 ) (393 ) (87 ) (86 ) (85 ) (84 ) (342 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (4 ) — 3 — (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) 1 (9 ) Impairment of certain assets — — — (10 ) (10 ) — — — (12 ) (12 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 122 103 108 121 454 120 126 121 106 473 Modified EBITDA 299 303 345 367 1,314 369 370 387 363 1,489 Adjustments 3 16 (2 ) 10 27 1 (7 ) 9 43 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 302 $ 319 $ 343 $ 377 $ 1,341 $ 370 $ 363 $ 396 $ 406 $ 1,535 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.05 4.16 4.33 4.41 4.24 4.27 4.14 4.47 4.36 4.31 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.63 1.04 1.16 1.33 1.04 1.24 1.22 1.36 1.45 1.32 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 44 58 92 106 76 92 85 114 111 101 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 4 3 3 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.27 4.08 4.35 4.47 4.29 4.40 4.68 4.94 5.11 4.78 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. The Northeast JV includes 100% of volumes handled by UEOM from the date of consolidation on March 18, 2019, but does not include volumes prior to that date as we did not operate UEOM. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Beginning November 18, 2020, we operate Blue Racer. Blue Racer gathering volumes of 1.38 Bcf/d, plant inlet natural gas volumes of 0.95 Bcf/d, NGL production of 65 Mbbls/d, and NGL equity sales of 6 Mbbls/d have been excluded.

West (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues $ 344 $ 355 $ 307 $ 302 $ 1,308 $ 299 $ 297 $ 288 $ 320 $ 1,204 Other fee revenues (1) 7 6 6 4 23 6 13 16 15 50 Commodity margins 19 18 24 33 94 2 30 28 25 85 Operating and administrative costs (1) (125 ) (135 ) (116 ) (114 ) (490 ) (115 ) (111 ) (108 ) (105 ) (439 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (3 ) 4 (5 ) 6 2 (5 ) — (7 ) — (12 ) Impairment of certain assets (12 ) (64 ) — (24 ) (100 ) — — — — — Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 26 28 29 32 115 28 24 30 28 110 Modified EBITDA 256 212 245 239 952 215 253 247 283 998 Adjustments 14 75 (1 ) 24 112 1 (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 270 $ 287 $ 244 $ 263 $ 1,064 $ 216 $ 252 $ 245 $ 277 $ 990 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 3.42 3.53 3.61 3.51 3.52 3.43 3.40 3.28 3.19 3.33 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.41 1.52 1.56 1.44 1.48 1.26 1.33 1.31 1.13 1.25 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 62 59 48 46 54 35 51 71 39 49 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 27 28 17 17 22 12 25 34 18 22 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.17 0.15 0.21 0.27 0.20 0.20 0.24 0.28 0.30 0.25 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.17 0.14 0.21 0.26 0.20 0.20 0.23 0.28 0.29 0.25 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 7 1 18 22 12 17 23 26 26 23 NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (4) 254 269 250 238 253 227 142 156 147 168 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Jackalope Gas Gathering System (sold in April 2019) and Rocky Mountain Midstream. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Capital expenditures: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 204 $ 255 $ 543 $ 252 $ 1,254 $ 185 $ 181 $ 192 $ 190 $ 748 Northeast G&P 152 177 131 74 534 46 41 32 38 157 West 58 59 107 76 300 72 80 93 65 310 Other 8 6 5 2 21 3 5 8 8 24 Total (1) $ 422 $ 497 $ 786 $ 404 $ 2,109 $ 306 $ 307 $ 325 $ 301 $ 1,239 Purchases of investments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ — $ 12 $ 3 $ 1 $ 16 $ 1 $ 1 $ 34 $ 1 $ 37 Northeast G&P 47 61 34 63 205 27 30 47 174 278 West 52 70 82 28 232 2 5 3 — 10 Total $ 99 $ 143 $ 119 $ 92 $ 453 $ 30 $ 36 $ 84 $ 175 $ 325 Summary: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 204 $ 267 $ 546 $ 253 $ 1,270 $ 186 $ 182 $ 226 $ 191 $ 785 Northeast G&P 199 238 165 137 739 73 71 79 212 435 West 110 129 189 104 532 74 85 96 65 320 Other 8 6 5 2 21 3 5 8 8 24 Total $ 521 $ 640 $ 905 $ 496 $ 2,562 $ 336 $ 343 $ 409 $ 476 $ 1,564 Capital investments: Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 418 $ 559 $ 730 $ 316 $ 2,023 $ 254 $ 327 $ 331 $ 248 $ 1,160 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired 727 — 1 — 728 — — — — — Purchases of investments 99 143 119 92 453 30 36 84 175 325 Total $ 1,244 $ 702 $ 850 $ 408 $ 3,204 $ 284 $ 363 $ 415 $ 423 $ 1,485 (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 418 $ 559 $ 730 $ 316 $ 2,023 $ 254 $ 327 $ 331 $ 248 $ 1,160 Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4 (62 ) 56 88 86 52 (20 ) (6 ) 53 79 Capital expenditures $ 422 $ 497 $ 786 $ 404 $ 2,109 $ 306 $ 307 $ 325 $ 301 $ 1,239 Contributions from noncontrolling interests $ 4 $ 28 $ — $ 4 $ 36 $ 2 $ 2 $ 1 $ 2 $ 7 Contributions in aid of construction $ 10 $ 8 $ 7 $ 27 $ 52 $ 14 $ 5 $ 8 $ 10 $ 37 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested $ (2 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (2 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary $ — $ 1,330 $ — $ 4 $ 1,334 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments $ — $ 485 $ — $ — $ 485 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures – Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (“earnings”), adjusted earnings per share, distributable cash flow, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio – that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Our segment performance measure, Modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income. Management believes these measure provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures, cash portion of net interest expense, income attributable to or dividends/ distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and cash income taxes, and certain other adjustments that management believes affects the comparability of results. Adjustments for maintenance capital expenditures and cash portion of interest expense include our proportionate share of these items of our equity-method investments. We also calculate the ratio of distributable cash flow to the total cash dividends paid (dividend coverage ratio). This measure reflects Williams’ distributable cash flow relative to its actual cash dividends paid.

Available funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operations excluding the effect of changes in working capital and certain other changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, reduced by preferred dividends and net distributions to noncontrolling interests.

This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.

Neither Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, distributable cash flow, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders $ 194 $ 310 $ 220 $ 138 $ 862 $ (518 ) $ 303 $ 308 $ 115 $ 208 Income (loss) from continuing operations - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ .16 $ .26 $ .18 $ .11 $ .71 $ (.43 ) $ .25 $ .25 $ .09 $ .17 Adjustments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico Constitution pipeline project development costs $ — $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Northeast Supply Enhancement project development costs — — — — — — 3 3 — 6 Impairment of certain assets (2) — — — 354 354 — — — 170 170 Pension plan settlement charge — — — — — 4 1 — — 5 Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case — — — — — 2 — — — 2 Benefit of change in employee benefit policy — — — — — — (3 ) (6 ) (13 ) (22 ) Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods — 15 — 1 16 — — 10 1 11 Severance and related costs — 22 14 3 39 1 1 (1 ) — 1 Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments — 38 15 359 412 7 2 6 158 173 Northeast G&P Expenses associated with new venture 3 6 1 — 10 — — — — — Share of early debt retirement gain at equity-method investment — — — — — — (5 ) — — (5 ) Share of impairment of certain assets at equity-method investments — — — — — — — 11 36 47 Pension plan settlement charge — — — — — 1 — — — 1 Impairment of certain assets — — — 10 10 — — — 12 12 Severance and related costs — 10 (3 ) — 7 — — — — — Benefit of change in employee benefit policy — — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) (9 ) Total Northeast G&P adjustments 3 16 (2 ) 10 27 1 (7 ) 9 43 46 West Impairment of certain assets 12 64 — 24 100 — — — — — Pension plan settlement charge — — — — — 1 — — — 1 Benefit of change in employee benefit policy — — — — — — (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (9 ) Adjustment of gain on sale of Four Corners assets 2 — — — 2 — — — — — Severance and related costs — 11 (1 ) — 10 — — — — — Total West adjustments 14 75 (1 ) 24 112 1 (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (8 ) Other Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case 12 — — — 12 — — — — — Regulatory asset reversals from impaired projects — — — — — — — 8 7 15 Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods — — — — — — — 3 — 3 Pension settlement charge — — — — — — — — 1 1 Accrual for loss contingencies associated with former operations — — 9 (5 ) 4 — — — 24 24 Severance and related costs — — — 1 1 — — — — — Total Other adjustments 12 — 9 (4 ) 17 — — 11 32 43 Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA 29 129 21 389 568 9 (6 ) 24 227 254 Adjustments below Modified EBITDA Impairment of equity-method investments 74 (2 ) 114 — 186 938 — — 108 1,046 Impairment of goodwill (2) — — — — — 187 — — — 187 Share of impairment of goodwill at equity-method investment — — — — — 78 — — — 78 Adjustment of gain on deconsolidation of certain Permian assets 2 — — — 2 — — — — — Loss on deconsolidation of Constitution — — — 27 27 — — — — — Gain on sale of equity-method investments — (122 ) — — (122 ) — — — — — Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests — (1 ) — (210 ) (211 ) (65 ) — — — (65 ) 76 (125 ) 114 (183 ) (118 ) 1,138 — — 108 1,246 Total adjustments 105 4 135 206 450 1,147 (6 ) 24 335 1,500 Less tax effect for above items (26 ) (1 ) (34 ) (51 ) (112 ) (316 ) 8 1 (68 ) (375 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common stockholders $ 273 $ 313 $ 321 $ 293 $ 1,200 $ 313 $ 305 $ 333 $ 382 $ 1,333 Adjusted income from continuing operations - diluted earnings per common share (1) $ .22 $ .26 $ .26 $ .24 $ .99 $ .26 $ .25 $ .27 $ .31 $ 1.10 Weighted-average shares - diluted (thousands) 1,213,592 1,214,065 1,214,165 1,214,212 1,214,011 1,214,348 1,214,581 1,215,335 1,216,381 1,215,165 (1) The sum of earnings per share for the quarters may not equal the total earnings per share for the year due to changes in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding. (2) Our partners' $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project and $65 million share of the first-quarter 2020 impairment of goodwill are reflected below in Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests.