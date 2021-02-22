 

Navient appoints new Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer

Experienced information technology and human resources leaders contribute to company’s strategic and operational growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Maier as Chief Information Officer and Mike Smith as Chief Human Resources Officer.

“Mike Maier and Mike Smith are a terrific fit to help us grow and serve our customers,” said Jack Remondi, president and CEO. “Their demonstrated track records give us increased capacity to drive Navient’s mission to enhance the success of our customers.”

Maier brings a strong operational track record of implementing enhancements that support customer success. He successfully integrated automated solutions and customer experience enhancements into Navient’s loan servicing operations. Under his leadership, Navient will accelerate delivering improved and more efficient solutions. Maier is graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. He began his professional career as a Surface Warfare Officer for the Navy. He is the executive sponsor of Navient’s employee Veterans Resource Group, a trustee of the Naval Academy Athletic and Scholarship Foundation and past board member of the Delmarva American Red Cross.

Smith has led key components of the Navient human resources team and function at Navient for 15 years, including employee compensation and benefits, HR analytics and systems, and the implementation of inclusion, diversity and equity strategies. He brings to the role extensive experience and thought leadership in HR practices, holding roles at several companies including Freddie Mac and Capital One and serving on several industry boards such as the Client Advisory Board for Fidelity Investments. He holds a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) designation, a certification in Data Analytics from the University of Delaware and a certification in Inclusion and Diversity leadership from Cornell University, and is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and mathematics. Smith is a board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and chairs the board’s HR committee.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com  

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad914df8-458f-4ef7 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f58aa4dc-450e-4d23 ...




Wertpapier


