Ford’s Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer Bob Holycross to Speak at RBC Global ESG Conference on Feb. 25

Holycross will discuss key elements of Ford’s approach and capabilities in environment, sustainability and governance. He will address the company’s long history of leadership in climate change, including reductions in CO 2 emissions toward its objective to be carbon neutral in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, and work with California to benefit customers with stronger greenhouse gas standards.

Bob Holycross, Ford Motor Company’s Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer, will speak at the RBC Global ESG Conference on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Holycross’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 25 and may be viewed at shareholder.ford.com.

