 

Genius Sports Group Launches New Ice Hockey LiveStats Solution for Leagues and Federations Worldwide

Genius Sports Group, the global leader in digital sports content and technology, today announces the launches of its new Ice Hockey LiveStats solution to transform how leagues and federations capture, manage and distribute their official data.

Ice Hockey LiveStats captures advanced team and player statistics including face-off and shot charts, rich play-by-plays and full box scores. Its user optimized interface and intuitive workflows allow leagues and federations to collect fast and accurate statistics during each game.

Since 2008, Genius Sports Group’s LiveStats solutions have been used at over 500,000 games across basketball, volleyball, soccer and football. Now, ice hockey leagues and federations across all levels of the sport will be able to unlock new value from their official data, which will allow them to enhance the fan experience, develop new revenue streams and drive their digital transformation.

“Delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for sports is in our DNA," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports Group. "Our LiveStats tools have been central to the global growth of several sports and we’re excited to provide ice hockey leagues and federations with proven technology that delivers fast, official data to their fans, statisticians, coaches, broadcasters and media partners.”

The development of Genius Sports Group’s new Ice Hockey LiveStats solution has been accelerated by its long-term partnership with the NCAA. NCAA LiveStats for Ice Hockey was launched ahead of the 2020/21 season, enabling the NCAA’s members across all three divisions to capture official match statistics.

“The new NCAA LiveStats software for ice hockey is truly a tremendous leap forward when it comes to analyzing the sport at all levels. It can tell a more complete story of how a game progressed from start-to-finish,” said Dave Walberg Assistant Director of Athletics at UMass Boston. “I feel that their process has made the software game ready and will be a huge tool for analyzing the sport by fans, coaches, and communication professionals.”

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.



