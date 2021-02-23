ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS), including manufacturing sites located in Mount Pearl, NL and Dartmouth, NS.



ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that provides a model companies of all types and sizes can use to build an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, a process-driven approach and continuous improvement of the QMS. Maintaining certification will require comprehensive audits by our internal team and validation by a third-party certifying body to ensure compliance with the standard.