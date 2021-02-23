 

No. 3 2021 Share trading in Solar A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 12:56  |  36   |   |   

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statements is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Janne Hjort Andersen
Reason: Married to CEO Jens Andersen
Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B
Transaction type: Purchase of shares
Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Transaction date: 23 February 2021
Transaction volume: 664 shares
Market price in DKK: 299,299.50

Contacts
 IR Director, Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

No. 3 2021 Share trading in Solar A/S In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statements is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Final Results and NAV Update
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
No. 2 2021 Annual Report 2020