No. 3 2021 Share trading in Solar A/S
In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statements is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.
|Name:
|Janne Hjort Andersen
|Reason:
|Married to CEO Jens Andersen
|Securities ID:
|DK0010274844 Solar B
|Transaction type:
|Purchase of shares
|Transaction place:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Transaction date:
|23 February 2021
|Transaction volume:
|664 shares
|Market price in DKK:
|299,299.50
Contacts
IR Director, Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
