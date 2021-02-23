 

Veritas Farms Announces the Launch and Expansion of Veritas Pets New Higher Strength Dog Tinctures -- 250mg and 500mg Dog Tinctures

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated CBD and Wellness company focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the Company is now offering their new 250mg and 500mg Dog Tinctures in Bacon, Chicken, and Natural flavors. Veritas Farms currently has distribution in over 8,000 national retail stores and also sells through their D2C e-commerce website.

With increased evidence and studies showing the Hemp/CBD pet market is much larger for dogs than cats, Veritas Farms has strategically positioned the new Veritas Pets Dog Tinctures to expand reach in this fast-growing sector.

The new Dog Tinctures are crafted with Veritas Farms’ full spectrum hemp oil, natural flavorings, and organic fractionated coconut oil. These best-selling pet tinctures are now available in 250mg and 500mg strengths and come in a natural, unflavored format, as well as delicious chicken and smoky bacon flavors. They are all-natural, Non-GMO, cruelty free, gluten free and the Natural flavor is vegan. The Dog Tinctures, offering a 30 day supply with serving sizes varied by weight, are one of many products in the pet wellness arena that the Company is looking to launch in 2021.

Alexander Salgado, CEO, and Co-Founder of Veritas Farms, said, “At Veritas Farms we hold a special place in our hearts for our four-legged family. These Dog Tinctures are the perfect way to treat your dogs to a little extra love every day. Our goal is to offer our customers the best natural alternative for their pet’s overall wellness, so they can purchase with peace of mind from a brand they can trust. We are excited for this launch and further expansion into the dog sector of the pet market, as we strive to be a leader in the space with our award-winning products.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils, and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids.  The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.  The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers. 

