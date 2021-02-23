SCYNEXIS and Amplity Health Announce Agreement to Support the Anticipated U.S. Commercialization of BrexafemmeTM (Ibrexafungerp) for Vaginal Yeast Infections

Synergistic combination of Amplity’s proven commercial sales capabilities and SCYNEXIS’ internal medical, marketing, and strategic expertise will maximize Brexafemme’s commercial potential while preserving SCYNEXIS’ global rights to the drug





Amplity to defer a portion of SCYNEXIS’ commercial launch expenses for the first two years in exchange for a performance-based success fee





Brexafemme, the conditionally FDA-approved brand name for ibrexafungerp for vaginal yeast infections, is on track for anticipated June 2021 approval and H2:2021 launch





SCYNEXIS in a strong financial position to execute on its plans with a projected cash runway into 2023



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, today announced it has partnered with Amplity Health in connection with the anticipated U.S. launch of Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp). Amplity, a leading global contract commercialization organization, specializes in designing, implementing, and managing customer facing and inside sales, service, medical and clinical teams. Brexafemme is the expected trade name for ibrexafungerp, an oral antifungal product candidate for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection. The New Drug Application (NDA) for Brexafemme is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 1, 2021. If approved, Brexafemme would represent the first novel antifungal class in over 20 years and would be the first and only non-azole treatment for vaginal yeast infections.

“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Amplity Health, leveraging its commercial capabilities and established infrastructure while preserving cash by deferring a portion of the commercialization costs of Brexafemme until 2023,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “We look forward to working with an Amplity women’s health sales force and payer account management team fully dedicated to help realize Brexafemme’s blockbuster potential.”