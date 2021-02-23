Charles River Associates (CRA) Strengthens Energy Practice

Mr. Walls has more than 40 years of experience advising clients on energy industry transformation, business growth strategies, emerging technologies and business strategy. He specializes in clean energy, renewables, decarbonization and grid modernization. Mr. Walls works with utilities, equipment manufacturers, investors, and government institutions to assess and position for power industry policy and regulatory trends, new technologies, and market opportunities.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services , today announced David Walls has joined as a Vice President in its Energy Practice. Mr. Walls will be based in CRA’s Boston office.

Mr. Walls has assisted companies in developing smart grid business case studies and investment plans, independent power subsidiaries, and energy service and distributed generation businesses. He also advises energy clients on strategic partnerships, raising capital, and due diligence supporting M&A transactions. Mr. Walls has also worked closely with government organizations, such as the U.S. Department of Energy, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and the California Energy Commission to develop and implement advanced energy technology programs related to smart grid, distributed generation, storage, electric vehicles, and advanced energy systems.

“David is a great addition to our team,” said CRA’s Energy Practice Leader Chris Russo. “His knowledge of transformation and development in the energy space will provide additional breadth to how we help our clients grow and move forward.”

“We’re pleased to welcome David and further add to our strong Energy expertise in the U.S.,” said CRA’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh.

Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Walls was a Managing Director with the Energy Practice at Navigant Consulting, Inc. (now Guidehouse), where he was a member of the Practice Leadership team. He was also a senior member of the Emerging Energy Technology Practice at Arthur D. Little.

Mr. Walls holds a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About CRA’s Energy Practice

CRA’s Energy Practice blends decades of industry knowledge with world-class economic and analytical expertise. Investors, executives, and litigators from across the energy sector have turned to CRA for expert advice in hundreds of successful engagements. CRA’s expertise is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of the energy sector, including electricity and gas markets, litigation and regulatory support, market analytics and strategy, energy asset and enterprise valuation, and energy trading and risk management.