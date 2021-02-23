 

Boston Private Partners with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business to Educate Next Generation About Wealth Stewardship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (“Boston Private”), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, has announced the launch of its Mentorship and Preparedness Program (MAPP), created in partnership with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. The executive education program, offered exclusively to the children and grandchildren of Boston Private clients, is an educational experience designed to provide young adults with the knowledge and skills necessary to be financially independent and prepared to inherit wealth.

“Preparing the next generation to responsibly manage their wealth and, in some cases, the wealth and legacy of their family is a common concern for our clients,” said Paul Simons, President of Private Banking, Wealth & Trust at Boston Private. “Our Mentorship and Preparedness Program provides these young adults with practical knowledge taught by experts in an intimate setting, ensuring they leave the program with the interest and aptitude to be stewards of their family’s wealth and family values.”

The MAPP curriculum was developed collaboratively by professors from the world-renowned Chicago Booth School of Business and experts from Boston Private’s Center for Wealth Planning Excellence. The six-week virtual program covers a broad range of pertinent topics, including personal financial planning and goal setting, investment fundamentals, generational wealth planning, philanthropic giving, security and leadership. Courses will be taught by Boston Private advisors and Chicago Booth professors.

“Chicago Booth is excited to partner with Boston Private in the development and launch of the MAPP executive education program. Booth faculty, practitioners, and subject matter experts will create the perfect learning and impactful environment for participants,” said Mark Lewis, Executive Director of Chicago Booth Executive Education.

Upon finishing the program, participants will receive a Chicago Booth Executive Education certificate of completion, as well as ongoing mentorship from a Boston Private wealth advisor and opportunities to stay connected with fellow MAPP participants.

To learn more about Boston Private’s Mentorship and Preparedness Program (MAPP) and its curriculum, visit bostonprivate.com/MAPP.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits.

For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States.

Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses in Chicago (Hyde Park, downtown Chicago), London, and Hong Kong. Booth consistently ranks among the top business schools in the world, and its graduates include dozens of notable business leaders across the US and worldwide. Nine faculty members have been named Nobel Prize winners, three of whom currently teach at Booth.

Private banking and trust services are provided through Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered trust company. Wealth management services are provided through Boston Private Wealth LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. Some Boston Private offices do not offer all services.

Investments are Not FDIC Insured, Not Guaranteed and May Lose Value.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boston Private Partners with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business to Educate Next Generation About Wealth Stewardship Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (“Boston Private”), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, has announced the launch of its Mentorship and Preparedness Program (MAPP), created in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Boston Private Named Industry’s Best for Client Service by Private Asset Management
27.01.21
Boston Private Issues Statement Regarding Director Nominations