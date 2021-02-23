DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast Instone Real Estate Group AG: 2020 adjusted net income exceeds expectations; 2021 adjusted net income guidance confirmed despite lower expected 2021 adjusted revenues 23-Feb-2021 / 18:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 2020 adjusted revenues of approx. EUR 480 million in line with guidance (EUR 470-500 million)

- 2020 adjusted earnings after tax amount to approx. EUR 40 million, substantially exceeding previously communicated expectations (EUR 30-35 million) as well as analysts' consensus estimates

- 2020 adjusted gross margin of approx. 30% (forecast > 28%) a major driver of positive earnings development

- 2021 lowered adjusted revenue guidance of EUR 820-900 million (previously EUR 0.9-1.0 billion) reflects increased Covid-19 related risks of delayed regulatory approvals

- 2021 adjusted earnings after tax guidance of EUR 90-95 million confirms previous communication and reflects increased margin expectations



Essen, Germany, 23 February 2021

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures for its 2020 financial year, Instone Real Estate Group AG ("Instone") reports 2020 adjusted revenues of around EUR 480 million, in line with its most recent EUR 470-500 million guidance. 2020 adjusted earnings after tax have come in at approximately EUR 40 million, exceeding previous company expectations of EUR 30-35 million as well as analyst consensus estimates (median of EUR 35.2 million).

Prices achieved in Q4 institutional as well as retail sales, reduced project costs as well as lower than anticipated platform costs have all contributed to the better than expected bottom line. The positive developments are evidenced by our gross margin, which is expected to be approximately 30% for fiscal year 2020 (forecast > 28%).