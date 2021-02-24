Relief Reports that NeuroRx Announced that RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) has Successfully Demonstrated Ten-Day Accelerated Recovery from Respiratory Failure among Critically Ill Patients with Covid-19 Treated with High Flow Nasal Oxygen at 28 Day Interim Endpoint

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study results Relief Reports: NeuroRx Announced that RLF-100(TM) has Demonstrated Ten-Day Accelerated Recovery from Respiratory Failure among Patients with Severe Covid-19 Treated with HFNO at 28 Day Interim Endpoint 24.02.2021 / 07:00



Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that NeuroRx, Inc. has reported data from the Phase 2b/3 trial of RLF-100(TM) for the treatment of Respiratory Failure in Critical COVID-19 patients. NeuroRx is solely responsible for clinical development and regulatory submissions related to RLF-100(TM) in the U.S.

The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here.

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

www.relieftherapeutics.com

