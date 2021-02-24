 

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:48  |  40   |   |   

Disclosure 2 / 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.

Attachment


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Disclosure 2 / 2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Notice of Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S
23.02.21
Preliminary announcement of financial statements 2020
22.02.21
Share repurchase programme
15.02.21
Share repurchase programme
11.02.21
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.02.21
Share repurchase programme
01.02.21
Share repurchase programme
28.01.21
Jyske Bank initiates a new share buy-back programme

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
2
Jyske Bank Interim Financial Report Q1-Q3 2020