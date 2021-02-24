 

Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming 2021 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:05  |  40   |   |   

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present an overview of the Company and provide a business update at the following virtual investor conferences.

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Speakers Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
   
Date:  8:20 AM ET on March 1, 2021
   
Access: Available to conference participants.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Speakers: Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
   
Date:  March 9-10, 2021
   
Access: Available on demand to conference participants.

A webcast replay of the presentation at H.C. Wainwright Life Sciences Conference will be available in the Investors/Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com for 30 days.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo (benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin) cream, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:
Michael Levitan
Solebury Trout
+1-646-378-2920
mlevitan@soleburytrout.com

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming 2021 Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
69
SLGL (Mkap $169 M) 2 Attraktive Medikamente vor Zulassung