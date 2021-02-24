FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WABASH, Ind., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) (02/23/2021 Close: $40.10), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.



The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $46.06 per share as of January 31, 2021. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on February 23, 2021 was $40.10 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,142,690 as of the same date. On January 31, 2021, the corporation had assets of $462.6 million and shareholders' equity of $52.6 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.