 

How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past several years, there has been a steady increase in the global nanoemulsion in food & beverage market, and many reports continue to project a continued growth pattern in the next several years. The factors driving the market growth are projected to be the rising demand for nanoemulsion technology in the food & beverage industry and the growing trend of nanostructured food ingredients. Nanoemulsions are also widely used in pharmaceutical systems. Nanoemulsion formulation offers several advantages such as delivery of drugs, biological or diagnostic agents. They are an advanced mode of drug delivery system has been developed to overcome the major drawbacks associated with conventional drug delivery systems. The most important application of nanoemulsion is for masking the disagreeable taste of oily liquids. Nanoemulsion may also protect the drugs, which are susceptible to hydrolysis and oxidation. Nowadays, nanoemulsions are used for targeted drug delivery of various anticancer drugs, photo sensitizers or therapeutic agents. Nanoemulsion can also provide prolonged action of the medicaments. Overall all nanoemulsion formulation may be considered as effective, safe and with increased bioavailability. It is expected that further research and development will be carried out in the future regarding nanoemulsion. A report from ReserachAndMarkets projected that the nanoemulsion market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 41.8% share of the nanoemulsion market, while a report from ASD Reports projected that the global nanoemulsion sub-market for food & beverage market is set to witness a CAGR of 11.86% through 2028. Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO).

Yet another report from INKWOOD Research said that the key market drivers in the global nanoemulsion in food & beverage market are: "Growing demand for nanoemulsion technology in the food & beverage industry; Emulsifiers such as amphiphilic polysaccharides, small molecule surfactants, amphiphilic proteins, and phospholipids can be used in the food industry to formulate nanoemulsions; Nanoemulsion, one of the most important applications in the food industry, is the encapsulation of lipophilic components such as flavors, nutraceuticals, and vitamins; Moreover, probiotics are produced with the help of nanoemulsion technology. Probiotics are defined as microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed in adequate amount; and Rising trend of nanostructured food ingredients."

