 

Arlo Technologies to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected security camera brand, today announced that Matthew McRae, CEO, and Gordon Mattingly, CFO, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Virtual Institutional Investors Conference.

 

 

 

 

Date:

Monday, March 1, 2021

 

Time:

1:20 p.m. ET

 

 

 

 

The presentation will also be webcast on Arlo’s IR website at http://investor.arlo.com. Interested parties should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on Arlo’s IR website.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart WiFi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

