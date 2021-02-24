Freddie Mac Prices $952 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F100

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $952 million in K Certificates (K-F100 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about March 4, 2021. The K-F100 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 7-year terms, which are SOFR-based.



“With the pricing of our landmark floating rate transaction, K-F100, Freddie Mac Multifamily continues to be the leader in multifamily credit risk transfer,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of multifamily capital markets at Freddie Mac. “Our KF-series supports our floating rate debt purchases while meeting a variety of investor needs. We are proud of our role supporting a stable and liquid multifamily market.”