Freddie Mac Prices $952 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F100
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured
Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $952 million in K Certificates (K-F100 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about March 4, 2021. The K-F100 Certificates are backed by
floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 7-year terms, which are SOFR-based.
“With the pricing of our landmark floating rate transaction, K-F100, Freddie Mac Multifamily continues to be the leader in multifamily credit risk transfer,” said Robert Koontz, senior vice president of multifamily capital markets at Freddie Mac. “Our KF-series supports our floating rate debt purchases while meeting a variety of investor needs. We are proud of our role supporting a stable and liquid multifamily market.”
K-F100 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Discount Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AL
|$258.426
|6.20
|13
|1-Month LIBOR + 13
|100.000
|AS
|$694.379
|6.53
|18
|30-day SOFR avg + 18
|100.000
|XL
|Non-Offered
|XS
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc.
- Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Related Links
- The K-F100 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kf100oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-F100 Certificates will not be rated, and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F100 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF100 Mortgage Trust (KF100 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF100 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F100 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
