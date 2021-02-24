Zymeworks Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results

“Throughout 2020, we initiated and advanced several clinical trials and achieved important regulatory milestones for zanidatamab and ZW49,” said Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., Zymeworks’ President & CEO. “This has set up 2021 to be a data-rich year for both of our lead clinical assets as well as new preclinical candidates and therapeutic platforms, and we are well resourced to deliver on our priorities.”

2020 Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Clinical Data Continues to Support Goal of Establishing Zanidatamab as the Foundational HER2 Targeted Therapy Across Multiple HER2-Positive Cancers

Updated clinical data was recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium for zanidatamab, in both HER2-expressing biliary tract cancer (BTC) and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA). Overall zanidatamab was well tolerated with the majority of treatment-related adverse events being mild or moderate in severity. With respect to antitumor activity, both refractory BTC and GEA compare favorably to current standard of care and emerging treatments. These data support zanidatamab's broad therapeutic potential as a foundational therapy across multiple HER2-expressing cancers.

Zanidatamab Advances in Accelerated Pivotal Trial Paving the Way for Commercialization

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to zanidatamab for BTC, enabling an Accelerated Approval pathway for the global pivotal trial (HERIZON-BTC-01) for zanidatamab monotherapy in patients with previously treated HER2 gene-amplified BTC and submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) as early as 2022. A second pivotal trial evaluating zanidatamab as first-line treatment for advanced HER2-positive GEA is on track to launch mid-2021. Zanidatamab received additional drug review special designations in the U.S. and the European Union that are expected to help to expedite clinical development of both trials.

ZW49 Demonstrates Antitumor Activity and Differentiated Safety Profile; Expansion Cohorts Enrolling while Dose Escalation Continues

ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2, has begun enrolling patients into the expansion cohort portion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial. Interim data were recently presented and showed no dose limiting toxicities or treatment-related hematologic, pulmonary, or liver toxicity. The majority of treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate in severity with the most common being keratitis, fatigue, and diarrhea. ZW49 demonstrated antitumor activity at all dose levels evaluated in the once every three week regimen, including confirmed partial responses and stable disease per RECIST 1.1., and dose escalation is continuing at 3 mg/kg once every three weeks. Three indication-specific expansion cohorts (HER2-positive breast cancer, HER2-positive GEA, and a basket cohort of other HER2-positive cancers) utilizing the 2.5 mg/kg once every three week regimen have also been initiated to better ascertain antitumor activity in more homogeneous patient populations.

Milestone Payments Received and Deal Values Increase for Partnership Deals

Throughout 2020, partnerships continued to expand and additional milestones were achieved upon BeiGene initiating multiple clinical studies with zanidatamab, Merck and BMS expanding Azymetric and EFECT collaborations, and Iconic/Exelixis entering into a licensing deal for a ZymeLink ADC. Zymeworks has nine active collaborations that could result in up to $8.6 billion in potential milestone payments in addition to royalties on potential product sales.

Strengthened Balance Sheet

In January 2020, Zymeworks completed an upsized $320.8 million public financing to accelerate and expand global development of its lead clinical candidates, zanidatamab and ZW49, and support further advancement of its novel preclinical programs.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue was $39.0 million in 2020 compared to $29.5 million in 2019. For both years, revenue related to non-recurring upfront fees, milestone payments, option fees, research support and other payments under our licensing and collaboration agreements. Revenue for 2020 included $15.0 million from BeiGene for development milestones, $12.0 million from BMS for an expansion fee and $12.0 million from other partners for research support, partner revenue, drug supply and other payments. Revenue for 2019 included $8.0 million from Lilly for achievement of a development milestone, $7.5 million and $3.5 million from BMS and Daiichi Sankyo, respectively, for exercise of commercial license options, $3.5 million for recognition of deferred revenue relating to our licensing and collaboration agreement with BeiGene, and $7.0 million from our partners for other development milestones, research support and other payments.

Research and development expense was $168.5 million in 2020 compared to $115.9 million in 2019. The $52.6 million increase related primarily to additional clinical trial activities and associated drug manufacturing costs for zanidatamab, as well as an increase in salaries and benefits expense resulting from a higher headcount. Expenses also increased in 2020 for higher development activity for ZW49 and an increase in-licensing and milestone payments for discovery and research activities. Research and development expense included non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $12.3 million in 2020 and $14.3 million in 2019.

General and administrative expense was $57.9 million in 2020 compared to $64.2 million in 2019. General and administrative expense included non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $16.1 million in 2020 and $34.2 million in 2019. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, general and administrative expense increased by $11.9 million year over year primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits expense resulting from a higher headcount, as well as higher insurance and professional services expenses.

Net loss was $180.6 million in 2020 compared to $145.4 million in 2019. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the increases in research and development expenses referred to above partially offset by lower general and administrative expense and higher revenue and other income.

Zymeworks expects research and development expenditures to increase over time in line with the advancement and expansion of the Company’s clinical development of its product candidates, as well as its ongoing preclinical research activities. Additionally, Zymeworks anticipates continuing to receive revenue from its existing and future strategic partnerships, including technology access fees and milestone-based payments. However, Zymeworks’ ability to receive these payments is dependent upon either Zymeworks or its collaborators successfully completing specified research and development activities.

As of December 31, 2020, Zymeworks had $451.6 million in cash resources consisting of cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and certain long-term investments.

ZYMEWORKS INC. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Research and development collaborations $ 15,680 $ 1,877 $ 38,951 $ 29,544 Operating expenses: Research and development 39,260 45,389 168,534 115,900 General and administrative 13,965 30,240 57,885 64,177 Impairment on acquired IPR&D — — — 768 Total operating expenses 53,225 75,629 226,419 180,845 Loss from operations (37,545 ) (73,752 ) (187,468 ) (151,301 ) Other (expense) income, net (187 ) 1,006 7,345 5,282 Loss before income taxes (37,732 ) (72,746 ) (180,123 ) (146,019 ) Income tax (expense) recovery, net (161 ) 502 (429 ) 582 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (37,893 ) $ (72,244 ) $ (180,552 ) $ (145,437 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted (0.74 ) (1.66 ) (3.58 ) (3.83 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 51,136,942 43,597,446 50,382,497 38,022,014

ZYMEWORKS INC. Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and certain long-term investments $ 451,557 $ 298,904 Working capital 369,410 229,278 Total assets 538,376 368,205 Accumulated deficit (471,261 ) (290,709 ) Total shareholders’ equity 409,922 245,681

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, Zymeworks is also reporting normalized expenses and normalized loss per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized expenses and normalized loss per share are not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net loss, net loss per share or any other indicator of Zymeworks’ performance required to be reported under GAAP. In addition, Zymeworks’ definitions of normalized expenses and normalized loss per share may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Investors and others are encouraged to review Zymeworks’ financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. As defined by Zymeworks, normalized expenses represent total research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses adjusted to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expenses for equity and liability- classified equity instruments.

Normalized expenses are a non-GAAP measure that Zymeworks believes is useful because it excludes those items that Zymeworks believes are not representative of Zymeworks’ operating performance.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Research and development expenses $ 39,260 $ 45,389 $ 168,534 $ 115,900 Stock based compensation for equity-classified instruments (3,619 ) (1,616 ) (12,299 ) (5,939 ) Stock based compensation for liability-classified instruments 485 (5,501 ) 6 (8,358 ) Normalized research and development expenses (Non-GAAP basis) $ 36,126 $ 38,272 $ 156,241 $ 101,603 General and administrative expenses $ 13,965 $ 30,240 $ 57,885 $ 64,177 Stock based compensation for equity-classified instruments (3,942 ) (1,946 ) (14,645 ) (6,737 ) Stock based compensation for liability-classified instruments 980 (18,562 ) (1,416 ) (27,470 ) Normalized general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP basis) $ 11,003 $ 9,732 $ 41,824 $ 29,970 Net loss per common share – Basic and diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (1.66 ) $ (3.58 ) $ (3.83 ) Stock based compensation for equity-classified instruments 0.15 0.08 0.53 0.33 Stock based compensation for liability-classified instruments (0.03 ) 0.52 0.03 0.91 Normalized net loss per common share – Basic and diluted (Non-GAAP basis) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (3.02 ) $ (2.59 )

