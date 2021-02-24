General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Results on March 24, 2021
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter on March 24, 2021.
A press release, pre-recorded management remarks and supporting slides will be issued that morning followed by a webcasted question and answer session on the results at 8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access these materials and the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.
About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.
