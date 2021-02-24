General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Results on March 24, 2021

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter on March 24, 2021.

A press release, pre-recorded management remarks and supporting slides will be issued that morning followed by a webcasted question and answer session on the results at 8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access these materials and the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

