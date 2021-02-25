 

XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 13:00  |  56   |   |   

XL Fleet, a leader in vehicle electrification solutions, has reached a strategic partnership with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders that includes the opportunity to explore the deployment and operation of 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations at the new UBS Arena, New York’s next premier entertainment and sports venue and future home of the New York Islanders. The 43-acre site has the potential to become one of the largest electric vehicle charging sites in the United States, with an optimal location in the metropolitan New York region near both LaGuardia and JFK Airports. The partnership will enable UBS Arena with the opportunity to explore XL Fleet’s leading suite of electrification solutions to quickly and cost effectively deploy a large-scale EV infrastructure for a wide range of users, including arena guests and nearby fleets who can charge during off-peak hours.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005372/en/

Photo Credit: UBS Arena Project https://ubsarena.com/

Photo Credit: UBS Arena Project https://ubsarena.com/

UBS Arena is being developed in partnership with Oak View Group, LLC, founding partner of the Arena Alliance, a consortium of over 35 arenas and stadiums across the U.S. In 2021, the Islanders will move to UBS Arena, which will be the first venue of its kind in New York built to achieve LEED V4 standards while featuring state-of-the-art sustainable technology.

This partnership enables the Arena to provide patrons and employees access to EV charging while utilizing its expansive and strategically located footprint and utility infrastructure to help meet the growing demand for EV charging in the New York metropolitan region. To support this project, XL Fleet will leverage the breadth of its full electrification portfolio, including its XL Grid division launched in December 2020. XL Fleet plans to deploy and manage a robust suite of electrification infrastructure, including solar power generation, energy storage and vehicle charging stations, and to equip and deploy fleets of electric vehicles for use by UBS Arena and the New York Islanders.

“UBS Arena and the New York Islanders are forward-thinking sustainability leaders, building the infrastructure to support the current and rapidly growing demand for vehicle electrification and charging stations in the area,” said Tod Hynes, Founder & President of XL Fleet. “This location provides an opportunity to deploy critical EV infrastructure in a very capital efficient manner that can be replicated across similar facilities throughout the country.”

