Lightning eMotors to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

In December 2020, Lightning eMotors and GigCapital3, Inc. (“GIK” or “GigCapital3”) (NYSE: GIK), a special-purpose acquisition company, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. GigCapital3 filed an Amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Feb. 4, 2021, which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, and Lightning eMotors’ pending business combination with GigCapital3 remains on track for an expected closing in the second quarter of 2021, subject to the approval of the stockholders of GigCapital3 and Lightning eMotors and other conditions to closing. Upon closing of the business combination, the combined operating company will be named Lightning eMotors and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol [“ZEV”].

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events:

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2010, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2017 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class 8 motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency.

About GigCapital Global and GigCapital3, Inc.

GigCapital Global (“GigCapital”) is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) focused investment group led by an affiliated team of technology industry corporate executives and entrepreneurs, and TMT operational and strategic experts in the private and public markets, including substantial, success-proven M&A and IPO activities. The group deploys a unique Mentor-Investors methodology to partner with exceptional TMT companies, managed by dedicated and experienced entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies (also known as blank check companies or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)) offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and overseas private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of GigCapital with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. GigCapital was launched in 2017 with the vision of becoming the lead franchise in incepting and developing TMT Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com or https://www.GigCapital3.com.