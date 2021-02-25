Cummins Promotes Five Leaders to Vice President

"The world is rapidly changing and we need strong leaders who excel at both strategy and execution to ensure our company, employees and communities can continue to thrive, and I am confident this group will help successfully guide us," said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. "All five of these leaders are experts in their fields and hold roles strategically important to Cummins' long-term success. They are highly capable leaders who consistently champion our leadership behaviors and live Cummins' values in all they do. I am confident they will help us lead Cummins successfully."

Gary Johansen – Vice President, Power Systems Engineering

Johansen has been with Cummins since 1987 and has worked in many parts of the company over the course of his career. He has held leadership roles in MidRange, Heavy-Duty, High Horsepower, Power Generation and Power Systems businesses. Johansen is known as an outstanding engineer and has contributed significantly to Cummins. His achievements include increasing the engineering infrastructure with new tools and techniques, focusing on improvements in product development, technology and innovation, launching several new large platform programs, and the convergence of global product architecture. Johansen is a strong leader and invests a lot of time in his own leadership development and creating environments for others to succeed. Johansen is also actively engaged in the community, having served in several community organizations focused on STEM education, affordable housing, and improving the quality of life for individuals with severe disabilities.

Jonathon White – Vice President, Engine Segment Engineering

White joined Cummins in 1988 and has held various roles over the course of his career, including leadership positions in Product Engineering, Customer Engineering, On-highway Engineering and Off-highway Engineering. White is an experienced technical leader within the automotive commercial vehicle and industrial equipment industry with over 30 years supporting the Cummins Engine segment. He has extensive experience in Product Development and has been involved in some of Cummins' most important engine programs such as the recent launches of National Stage VI (NS VI) in China and Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) in India, as well as EPA product launches. White has global experience having lived and worked in the U.S., U.K. and China, which uniquely position him to lead global Engine segment engineering, given his broad understanding of customer applications and needs. White is committed to Cummins' values of teamwork and excellence. He has a collaborative leadership style that creates work environments that encourage idea generation and develop teams that arrive at the best, most creative solutions.