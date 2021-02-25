New Data Presented at ACTRIMS Forum 2021 Indicate MAVENCLAD®-treated RMS Patients Mount Protective Antibody Response to Common Vaccines Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 25.02.2021, 16:15 | 50 | 0 | 0 25.02.2021, 16:15 | Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - MAGNIFY-MS retrospective analysis

demonstrates patients develop protective antibody levels for at least six months

following seasonal influenza and varicella zoster vaccines, irrespective of

vaccine timing relative to MAVENCLAD dosing



Initial findings from the CLOCK-MS vaccine sub-study show protective influenza

antibody levels at four weeks post-vaccination in MS patients taking MAVENCLAD



independent of lymphocyte counts



Not intended for UK and U.S. based media





presentation of a new analysis from the MAGNIFY-MS study on MAVENCLAD®

(cladribine tablets) in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) at the

Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS)

Forum 2021, being held virtually 25-27 February 2021. The data indicate that RMS

patients receiving MAVENCLAD are able to mount a response to seasonal influenza

and varicella zoster vaccination.



"Understanding vaccine efficacy in MS patients is particularly important in the

face of the current pandemic and the growing availability of COVID-19 vaccines,"

said Klaus Schmierer, Professor of Neurology at Queen Mary University of London

and The Royal London Hospital, UK. "Whilst this new information is based on a

small cohort of patients receiving influenza and varicella zoster vaccines, it

provides physicians with preliminary evidence that patients taking MAVENCLAD are

able to mount and maintain effective vaccine responses."



The retrospective analysis was conducted to evaluate the protective antibody

response to seasonal influenza (n=12) and varicella zoster virus (VZV)

vaccination (n=3) in patients treated with MAVENCLAD. Blood samples taken before

and after vaccination were examined. In patients who received the seasonal

influenza vaccine, protective antibody levels were maintained or increased for

at least six months independent of lymphocyte counts measured at the time of

vaccination in year 1 or 2 of MAVENCLAD treatment. In patients who received the

VZV vaccine before year 1 initiation of MAVENCLAD, protective VZV antibody

levels were maintained over six months post-initiation with MAVENCLAD, despite

lymphocyte depletion. These results were consistent irrespective of when the

patients received the vaccine relative to their MAVENCLAD treatment.



In the CLOCK-MS vaccine sub-study analysis, three relapsing remitting multiple

sclerosis (RRMS) patients had received at least one dose of MAVENCLAD prior to

receiving an influenza vaccine. Protective antibody levels were increased at Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



