 

New Data Presented at ACTRIMS Forum 2021 Indicate MAVENCLAD®-treated RMS Patients Mount Protective Antibody Response to Common Vaccines

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
25.02.2021, 16:15  |  50   |   |   

Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - MAGNIFY-MS retrospective analysis
demonstrates patients develop protective antibody levels for at least six months
following seasonal influenza and varicella zoster vaccines, irrespective of
vaccine timing relative to MAVENCLAD dosing

Initial findings from the CLOCK-MS vaccine sub-study show protective influenza
antibody levels at four weeks post-vaccination in MS patients taking MAVENCLAD

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck KGaA!
Long
Basispreis 128,00€
Hebel 14,74
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 145,57€
Hebel 13,72
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In both studies, protective antibody levels were maintained or increased
independent of lymphocyte counts

Not intended for UK and U.S. based media

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the
presentation of a new analysis from the MAGNIFY-MS study on MAVENCLAD®
(cladribine tablets) in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) at the
Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS)
Forum 2021, being held virtually 25-27 February 2021. The data indicate that RMS
patients receiving MAVENCLAD are able to mount a response to seasonal influenza
and varicella zoster vaccination.

"Understanding vaccine efficacy in MS patients is particularly important in the
face of the current pandemic and the growing availability of COVID-19 vaccines,"
said Klaus Schmierer, Professor of Neurology at Queen Mary University of London
and The Royal London Hospital, UK. "Whilst this new information is based on a
small cohort of patients receiving influenza and varicella zoster vaccines, it
provides physicians with preliminary evidence that patients taking MAVENCLAD are
able to mount and maintain effective vaccine responses."

The retrospective analysis was conducted to evaluate the protective antibody
response to seasonal influenza (n=12) and varicella zoster virus (VZV)
vaccination (n=3) in patients treated with MAVENCLAD. Blood samples taken before
and after vaccination were examined. In patients who received the seasonal
influenza vaccine, protective antibody levels were maintained or increased for
at least six months independent of lymphocyte counts measured at the time of
vaccination in year 1 or 2 of MAVENCLAD treatment. In patients who received the
VZV vaccine before year 1 initiation of MAVENCLAD, protective VZV antibody
levels were maintained over six months post-initiation with MAVENCLAD, despite
lymphocyte depletion. These results were consistent irrespective of when the
patients received the vaccine relative to their MAVENCLAD treatment.

In the CLOCK-MS vaccine sub-study analysis, three relapsing remitting multiple
sclerosis (RRMS) patients had received at least one dose of MAVENCLAD prior to
receiving an influenza vaccine. Protective antibody levels were increased at
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Data Presented at ACTRIMS Forum 2021 Indicate MAVENCLAD®-treated RMS Patients Mount Protective Antibody Response to Common Vaccines MAGNIFY-MS retrospective analysis demonstrates patients develop protective antibody levels for at least six months following seasonal influenza and varicella zoster vaccines, irrespective of vaccine timing relative to MAVENCLAD dosing Initial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan (FOTO)
BearingPoint - Studie Trendbarometer Elektromobilität: Einmal E-Auto, immer E-Auto? (FOTO)
Starke Transformation der Arbeitswelt: Digitalisierung fordert Aus- und Weiterbildung heraus
Enercon-Chef: Dieses Jahr wird ein entscheidendes
EANS-News: FACC AG / Vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Bill Gates Klimawandel-Fonds mit erstem Investment in Europa
Crossmediale Vergleichbarkeit von TV- und Video-Ads auf höchstem Qualitätsstandard: Sky Media launcht mit Seven.One Media CFlight auf deutschem Markt
Hansgrohe-Gründerfamilie investiert in innovative Zahnimplantat-Technologie von Zircon Medical ...
KnowBe4 Research zeigt: Das Risiko der gemeinsamen Nutzung von Berechtigungsnachweisen sinkt mit verbesserter ...
Titel
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Mehr Komfort, weniger CO2-Emissionen: Neues 7-Gang-Automatikgetriebe für EcoBoost-Mild Hybrid-Antriebsstrang (FOTO)
Triple für die Nutzhanfindustrie: Gute Aussichten für CBD und Hanf in Kosmetik und Lebensmitteln
Sterbefallzahlen in der 6. Kalenderwoche 2021 im Bereich des Durchschnitts der Vorjahre / ...
Verlorene Jahre, Kommentar zur privaten Altersvorsorge in Deutschland von Silke Stoltenberg
In Deutschland ist die Größe bei 2 von 3 Wohnungen falsch berechnet / wohnrechner.online ...
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan (FOTO)
Vantik und Mastercard erleichtern Altersvorsorge mit neuer Debitkarte
Super E10 spart jährlich 3 Millionen Tonnen CO2 / Alternativer Kraftstoff hat sich binnen zehn ...
EVG Klaus-Dieter Hommel: GDL hat sich völlig verzockt und geht nun mit DB auf Kuschelkurs
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Dobrindt: Heimische Pharmafirmen sollen auch in EU produzieren müssen
11.02.21
Evonik baut Lipid-Produktion für Corona-Impfstoff aus
10.02.21
BERENBERG stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Hold'
10.02.21
BARCLAYS belässt MERCK KGAA auf 'Equal Weight'
09.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt MERCK KGAA auf 'Overweight'
09.02.21
Neue Rallychancen in Merck KGaA
08.02.21
Aktien: Merck will Biontech stärker unterstützen – Rekordhoch in Sichtweite
05.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt MERCK KGAA auf 'Sell'
05.02.21
COVID-19 Impfstoffe: Merck baut Kooperation mit BioNTech aus
05.02.21
Merck will Biontech schneller mit Lipiden für Corona-Vakzin beliefern

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
82
Eine weitere potenzielle Alzheimer-Behandlung segnet das Zeitliche: was kommt als nächstes?
07.01.21
7
Kooperation Merck & Unversität Oxford Impfstoff nCoV-2019
07.01.21
1.609
Merck KGaA