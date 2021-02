New Data Presented at ACTRIMS Forum 2021 Indicate MAVENCLAD®-treated RMS Patients Mount Protective Antibody Response to Common Vaccines

Darmstadt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - MAGNIFY-MS retrospective analysis

In both studies, protective antibody levels were maintained or increasedindependent of lymphocyte countsNot intended for UK and U.S. based media Merck , a leading science and technology company, today announced thepresentation of a new analysis from the MAGNIFY-MS study on MAVENCLAD®(cladribine tablets) in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) at theAmericas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS)Forum 2021, being held virtually 25-27 February 2021. The data indicate that RMSpatients receiving MAVENCLAD are able to mount a response to seasonal influenzaand varicella zoster vaccination."Understanding vaccine efficacy in MS patients is particularly important in theface of the current pandemic and the growing availability of COVID-19 vaccines,"said Klaus Schmierer, Professor of Neurology at Queen Mary University of Londonand The Royal London Hospital, UK. "Whilst this new information is based on asmall cohort of patients receiving influenza and varicella zoster vaccines, itprovides physicians with preliminary evidence that patients taking MAVENCLAD areable to mount and maintain effective vaccine responses."The retrospective analysis was conducted to evaluate the protective antibodyresponse to seasonal influenza (n=12) and varicella zoster virus (VZV)vaccination (n=3) in patients treated with MAVENCLAD. Blood samples taken beforeand after vaccination were examined. In patients who received the seasonalinfluenza vaccine, protective antibody levels were maintained or increased forat least six months independent of lymphocyte counts measured at the time ofvaccination in year 1 or 2 of MAVENCLAD treatment. In patients who received theVZV vaccine before year 1 initiation of MAVENCLAD, protective VZV antibodylevels were maintained over six months post-initiation with MAVENCLAD, despitelymphocyte depletion. These results were consistent irrespective of when thepatients received the vaccine relative to their MAVENCLAD treatment.In the CLOCK-MS vaccine sub-study analysis, three relapsing remitting multiplesclerosis (RRMS) patients had received at least one dose of MAVENCLAD prior toreceiving an influenza vaccine. Protective antibody levels were increased at