 

Walmart Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Drive to Reach More Residents in Vulnerable Communities

To drive higher vaccination rates in vulnerable communities by improving access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Walmart is creating a series of community events to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is providing Walmart with allocation of the vaccine for this new effort, which Walmart is launching in partnership with local community leaders and nonprofit organizations.

These new events mark an expansion of Walmart’s role with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and are supplementing Walmart’s ongoing vaccination program at more than 1,400 pharmacies nationwide in 35 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., through federal and state efforts.

Walmart selected many of the new locations after an analysis of area demographics, local health needs and gaps in critical access to medical services, to pinpoint communities where Walmart can make the greatest impact for populations most in need. The community vaccine events will take place at 43 locations across 18 states, including drive-thru locations in Walmart parking lots, in-store and across several offsite locations in partnership with community organizations such as Casa del Inmigrante/Immigrant Home Foundation, a nonprofit serving immigrants in Las Vegas, Nevada; the Indianapolis Urban League in Indiana; and Jackson Housing Authority and Wishrock at the Golden Key Envision Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to reach as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts, and second, to ensure equitable vaccine distribution across the communities we serve. We have focused most of our events in medically underserved neighborhoods, and we are proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine in these communities,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue to engage within our communities to find new ways to reach additional customers with our vaccination programs as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Walmart plans to continue these new events over the next several weeks as vaccine allocations allow and is currently planning them in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment at Walmart through its digital scheduler at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. Appointments are limited and will be updated as vaccine allocation allows. In addition to scheduling appointments, the digital scheduler will provide a reminder when it is time for customers to return for their second dose of the vaccine.

Walmart will continue to share new updates on its role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,800 stores and clubs under 51 banners in 25 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.



Wertpapier


