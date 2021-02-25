Merck Animal Health Completes Acquisition of Poultry Sense Limited

Poultry Sense Ltd., a privately held company located in Exeter, U.K., provides enhanced technology for poultry farmers to continuously track and analyze overall health performance for the life of the flock; it provides users the capability to measure, compare and record key health and environmental indicators captured by battery-powered, wireless sensors in the poultry barn, as well as to identify patterns and trends to predict health and well-being and, ultimately, prevent disease and improve performance.

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its acquisition of PrognostiX Poultry Limited d/b/a Poultry Sense Ltd. from its founding shareholders. Poultry Sense Ltd. is an innovator in health and environmental monitoring solutions for the poultry industry. In March 2019, Merck Animal Health invested in Poultry Sense Ltd., to support their development. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This innovative technology is an important tool used to assess an animal’s health and well-being, which contributes to enhanced productivity and efficacy measures on the farm and, ultimately, to better food safety and security. The sensors allow farmers to monitor and assess vital parameters by measuring weight, water usage, humidity, light, temperature and carbon dioxide. Farmers can therefore gain insight into the housing environment, as well as bird health and performance.

This proprietary technology can detect health conditions earlier in poultry that can lead to illness, thus reducing the potential for disease outbreak. This notification is done via software reports in an easy-to-read dashboard in real-time on any mobile device, desktop, tablet or secure website, which also connects to the cloud.

“We are pleased to take this step forward with the acquisition of Poultry Sense Ltd., as we continue to broaden our portfolio with complementary products and technologies to advance animal well-being and outcomes for our customers,” said Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health. “We now will be able to provide enhanced health and environmental monitoring technology to the poultry industry, which adds to our technological expertise within our livestock monitoring business with beef and dairy cattle as well as aquaculture, strengthening our leadership in shaping the future of animal health.”