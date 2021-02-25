 

AAR named 2021 Military Friendly Employer

Wood Dale, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading aviation services provider to commercial and government customers, MROs and OEMs worldwide, has been named a 2021 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned company. VIQTORY screened more than 8,800 employers nationwide and selected only 92 companies for the prestigious award. Military Friendly Employers are recognized as role model organizations committed to creating meaningful improvements in their veterans’ work lives.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly Employer,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions. “Our veterans are a significant and vital part of our workforce. Veterans have a unique understanding of our government customers’ needs and bring a mission-oriented focus to our solutions. This group has been an important part of AAR´s success and we remain committed to working with our veterans to continue to grow our business.”

For the full listing of the 2021 Military Friendly Companies, click here.

For more information about AAR´s veteran career options, visit aarcorp.com/careers/explore/#vets.

About AAR
 AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About the Military Friendly Employer award by VIQTORY

The Military Friendly Employer list by VIQTORY is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Companies survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including we remain committed to working with our veterans to continue to grow our business. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. 
