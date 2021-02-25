Green Plains to Participate in the 2021 Credit Suisse Energy Summit

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors at the 2021 Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 2, 2020.



Materials used for the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST (7:30 a.m. CST) on March 2, 2021.