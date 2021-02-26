 

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sonic Automotive, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 03:00  |  30   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Sonic have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

On October 7, 2020, The Charlotte Observer reported that Sonic’s Chief Executive Officer, David Bruton Smith, was “arrested Monday and charged with assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation, according to public records and the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.”

More recently, on February 18, 2021, Bloomberg published an article entitled “CEO Charged With Choking Woman Garners Board Support, Not Rebuke: Governance watchdogs say a firmer response is needed after Sonic Automotive’s David Smith was charged with assaulting a woman.” Bloomberg reported that “[b]arely 24 hours after his release, Sonic’s board — more than a quarter of which is made up of Smith family members, including the CEO’s father and 93-year-old founder O. Bruton Smith — said it believed he was innocent and pledged its ‘steadfast’ support.” Bloomberg further reported that “Sonic’s ownership structure gives the company more room to shrug off any potential backlash … The Smith family has about 80% of the voting power despite holding only a third of the shares outstanding because of a dual-class structure with supervoting stock.”

If you are a long-term stockholder of Sonic Automotive, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sonic Automotive, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Xencor and UCLA Enter Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel XmAb Therapeutics
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Moderna Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Slack Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Acceleration Caps Off a ...
Air Liquide: Changes to Share Capital
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Investigation
23.02.21
Sonic Automotive Expands its EchoPark Footprint with Newest Store in Phoenix, Arizona Market
19.02.21
Sonic Automotive Expands EchoPark’s National Footprint into the Northeast with Addition of Used Car King
19.02.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sonic Automotive, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) on Behalf of Investors
18.02.21
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Management of Sonic Automotive, Inc. – SAH
17.02.21
Sonic Automotive Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Revenues and Pre-Tax Earnings
27.01.21
Sonic Automotive Schedules Release of 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results