 

Voting Rights and Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 13:27  |  48   |   |   

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 26 February 2021, consists of 4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Royal Dutch Shell A!
Long
Basispreis 15,55€
Hebel 9,67
Ask 1,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 18,99€
Hebel 8,32
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 26 February 2021 is 7,807,423,335 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital



Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voting Rights and Capital Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following: Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 26 February 2021, consists of 4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product ...
EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Giyani Metals Corp.: Commencement of RotsDrill Drilling at the K.Hill Project, Botswana
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:51 Uhr
Shell will in Raffinerie Rheinland nachhaltige Kraftstoffe herstellen
25.02.21
Shell übernimmt Kölner Ökostrom-Vermarkter Next Kraftwerke
25.02.21
Ist Royal Dutch Shell jetzt eine Value-Aktie?
25.02.21
News: Wasserstofftankstellen-Technologie kann Überschusselektrizität erzeugen!
24.02.21
Benzinpreis auf höchstem Stand seit Januar 2020
24.02.21
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
24.02.21
Automobilbranche im Wandel: Jaguar, Land Rover und auch Hyundai setzen auf Wasserstofftechnologie!
22.02.21
Entwicklung schreitet voran: Herstellung von blauem Wasserstoff findet Anwendung in Busfuhrparks und Zügen!
20.02.21
Könnte Warren Buffett jetzt auch auf Royal Dutch Shell setzen?
20.02.21
Nach dem Reddit Beben: Wie die Wallstreetbets Bewegung die Börsenlandschaft verändert und wer als nächstes davon profitieren könnte!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
6.792
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
18.02.21
61
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
16.02.21
4
JPMORGAN belässt SHELL A auf 'Overweight'
16.02.21
3
Brent C.O.: Aufwärtsbewegung gewinnt an Dynamik
13.02.21
2
RBC belässt SHELL A auf 'Outperform'