 

EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24, 2021, China’s State Council issued guidelines for the development of a comprehensive transportation network by 2035. Entitled “Guidelines of the National Comprehensive Transportation Network Plan” (the “Guidelines”), this important national strategic initiative advocates for the development of a modern, high-quality and intelligent transportation network. In particular, it calls for further research and development of intelligent transport equipment, and the promotion of intelligent network-connected vehicles (such as in the areas of intelligent cars, autonomous driving and vehicle-road coordination). Furthermore, the Guidelines propose the idea of “intelligent general aviation vehicle applications”, noting the need to “develop urban helicopter transport services and build rapid air traffic networks among urban clusters.” The Guidelines also declare the intention to “develop a new generation of air traffic control systems to promote air mobility services”, such as intelligent air traffic management and airspace management, while promoting data sharing.

As a leader in the global urban air mobility (“UAM”) industry and the only company authorized by the Civil Aviation Administration of China to conduct trial work for developing passenger-grade Autonomous Aerial Vehicles’ (“AAV”) airworthiness standards and certification methods, EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”) will seize this opportunity to strengthen its technological leadership and accelerate commercialization of its passage-grade AAVs as a typical type of “intelligent general aviation vehicles” promoted by the Guidelines. The Company will expand its self-developed command-and-control system (which centrally controls and dispatches urban air traffic) for more air mobility services, and contribute to the development of UAM systems in Chinese cities. EHang aims to support building a high-quality comprehensive transportation network in China that is convenient, efficient, green, intelligent, advanced, safe and reliable.

The full text of the Guidelines in Chinese is available at: http://www.gov.cn/zhengce/2021-02/24/content_5588654.htm

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Wertpapier


